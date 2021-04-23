Illinois House OKs bill to license professional midwives

SPRINGFIELD — The certified professional midwife profession in Illinois moved one step closer to becoming an officially licensed occupation Thursday with the passage of House Bill 3401.

HB 3401 creates the Licensed Certified Professional Midwife Practice Act, which would license individuals who perform out-of-hospital births and have earned the credentials associated with being a professional midwife.

The bill, sponsored by Evanston Democratic Rep. Robyn Gabel, garnered bipartisan support, with only one Republican and one Democrat voting against it.

Gabel said the Illinois State Medical Society, the Illinois Nurses Association, American College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians, and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association are among many medical groups that support the bill.

“This will make [certified professional midwives] legitimate, legal, licensed and safe,” Gabel said on the House floor. “This is a group of midwives who are trained to do home births, and that’s what they do. Up to this point, it’s been illegal in this state to do that, and they couldn’t get insurance, they couldn’t transfer to a hospital, they couldn’t talk to a doctor.”

The bill “makes them legal, so they can now try to get insurance, they can have relationships with a hospital so they can transfer a baby if that should happen,” Gabel said.

CPMs are licensed in 35 states and Washington, D.C.

The bill defines the practice of midwifery as the “means of providing the necessary supervision, care, and advice to a client during a low-risk pregnancy, labor and the post-partum period, including the intended low-risk delivery of a child, and providing normal newborn care.”

The definition specifically excludes the practice of nursing and medicine. The bill distinguishes between a certified professional midwife and a certified nurse midwife, which is a separate occupation that requires a nursing degree.

Certified professional midwives are accredited by the North American Registry of Midwives, which issued its first CPM credential in 1994, according to the NARM website.

The bill passed by a 105-2 vote, and heads to the state Senate for further debate.