Thrivent thrives: Members enabled to help causes close to their hearts

Thrivent Financial is known for its professional offerings — insurance, investing and financial advice through a network of professionals. What may not be known to most is the extent to which Thrivent takes action to support charity in local communities.

A nonprofit membership of Christians, Thrivent has two direct programs — Thrivent Choice and Thrivent Action Teams — that reach out to a wide variety of local charities and nonprofits. Thrivent’s mission is to help “Christians be wise with their money so they can live more content, confident and generous lives.”

So it came as no surprise when Thrivent took up the helm to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thrivent raised $5.4 million in its “Make A Difference From Afar” campaign. By providing a $1 match for every $2 in personal donations, Thrivent contributed $1.5 million as members, friends and family donated $3.9 million.

It was just part of a large heritage of charity for Thrivent, which has representative financial professionals throughout the Kankakee area. Among them is Larry Burton, whose office is in downtown Watseka.

You will regularly find Burton out of the office working with Action Teams that originate from one of his clients.

“This is the part of my work that pleases me the most,” Burton said. “It is great to be helping the community.”

In 2019, across the nation, Thrivent and its members generated $333 million to help nonprofit organizations, churches, causes and individuals and families in need. In addition, Thrivent members volunteered more than 10.7 million hours in communities that year.

In March, Thrivent was recognized as one of 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies. Thrivent has been recognized nine years in a row and is one of only five honorees in the financial services industry.

Much of the volunteering comes from Thrivent Action Teams. In 2019, there were 123 teams at work in Kankakee, Iroquois, Ford, Grundy and Livingston counties. These teams start with an interested local Thrivent member who wants to volunteer to do a good deed. It often begins with one question: Who can I help and how?

Thrivent provides resources to help the charitable projects. Those resources include promotional items such as a banner, team T-shirts and thank-you notes for donors. Most importantly, Thrivent provides up to a $250 gift card that can be used as seed money for the project.

The money cannot be a direct gift to the charity. Rather, the funds are for members’ to put projects into action. For example, the money could be used to buy supplies or items for a silent auction or prizes for a golf outing.