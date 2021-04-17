Roff House receives award for restoration

WATSEKA — It’s been a long journey for John Whitman and the historic Roff House in Watseka, and his efforts over a 15-year period have reaped some just rewards.

Whitman, a Watseka native, has poured tons of sweat, work, money and his heart into the Italianate-style house at 300 E. Sheridan St., Watseka.

“This house is fixed up enough, it’s renovated enough, it’s beautiful enough, someone would want to come spend time in the house without knowing anything about the story, without having any interest in anything paranormal,” Whitman said. “They will say, ‘This is a beautiful, old home and I once spent time there.’ It’s finally reached that point.”

Whitman bought the house in 2005 and started its rebirth from scratch. The finished product is so impressive that in October 2020, it won the Landmarks Illinois’ Driehaus Foundation’s preservation award for restoration.

In awarding the Roff House, the foundation said, “The house and its stories draw people far and wide: In the past 15 years, over 10,000 people have toured and even stayed at the home. ... It had long been neglected. Today, the Roff House is renewed. Its architectural details are celebrated and historic characteristics brought back to life. A tremendous amount of research was put into crafting Whitman’s five-phase restoration plan.”

Whitman stuck to a plan in the restoration.

“Because of the history of the home, I’ve been very careful in trying to put it back the way it was, respecting the original character of the home, the original color scheme, the architectural details,” Whitman said. “I basically peeled back 150 years of renovations and additions and changes to the home to save what was here originally to every extent possible to put that back.”

The house also has a ghostly past, and it’s been known as the Watseka Wonder.

With the Roff House’s restoration completed, Whitman began offering the house for rental on Airbnd this past year.