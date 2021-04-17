New outpatient pharmacy opens in Watseka

WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial opened a new outpatient pharmacy on the ground floor of the hospital in 2020.

“The pharmacy staff is grateful we can now provide affordable prescription medications and over-the-counter products to all members of the community,” said Michael Sandsmark, PharmD, director of Iroquois Memorial Hospital Pharmacy.

The pharmacy’s services include free same-day prescription delivery, medication-therapy management and Medicare Part D plan comparisons.

If you have to visit the hospital, it also offers bedside delivery of your medications.

Although the pharmacy makes it more convenient for patients to easily pick up their prescriptions, medication is still able to be delivered to Watseka, Milford, Sheldon, Crescent City, Gilman and other surrounding communities.

It accepts most major insurance providers. You do not have to be a current patient of IMH to use the IMH Pharmacy.