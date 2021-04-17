Iroquois County adds mass notification system to alert residents

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — Iroquois County added a mass notification system in late 2020 to warn residents about local emergencies, hazards and other threats.

Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency announced in October that it was contracting with Hyper-Reach to bring this life-saving capability to the area.

The county said it planned to use the service primarily for alerts about weather and environmental hazards, ICEMA Director Eric Ceci said.

“There are gaps in how residents are warned,” Ceci said. “Warning sirens are good but they don’t reach everybody. This gives us another tool to use to keep the public safe.”

The emergency alert system provides quick notification of hazardous and urgent situations using a mix of telephone calls, text and email messages, smart speaker alerts and other advanced alerting methods.

The system sends thousands of these messages to geographically targeted households in seconds, and can simultaneously deliver them to an even broader audience via social media, as well as sending broadcast messages to most current mobile telephones in an affected area using FEMA’s Wireless Emergency Alert system.

Landline phones are automatically enrolled for community alerts, but weather alerts to landline phones and community and weather alerts to mobile phones and email addresses are only included when people enroll.

Residents and people who work in Iroquois County may enroll in the mass notification system either by calling or texting “Alert” to 779-218-9348 or by going to the website <a href="https://signup.hyper-reach.com/hyper_reach/sign_up_page_2/?id=99242" target="_blank">hyper-reach.com/iliroquoissignup.html.</a>

For further questions on how to sign-up for community and weather alerts, residents may call the Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency office at 815-432-6997.