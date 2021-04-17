I-KAN regional office earns accreditation

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The I-KAN Regional Office of Education has earned system accreditation by Cognia, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts and education service providers.

In announcing the accreditation, Iroquois-Kankakee County Regional Superintendent of Schools Gregg Murphy said the designation means that the I-KAN ROE is now recognized across the nation as a system that meets standards of quality and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.

I-KAN serves 19 districts, 2,000 educators and 26,000 students in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes educational agencies that meet rigorous standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meet the needs of learners and effective leadership, according to a press release.

“Systems accreditation provides the I-KAN Regional Office of Education a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school system and each school within our system,” Murphy said. “It demonstrates to our community our commitment to excellence, our openness to external review and feedback and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve.”

Murphy added that the educators and school districts in the two-county region “have always supported and continue to support the I-KAN Regional Office of Education in our efforts to work collaboratively, build on our strengths and never stop improving.”