Glenwood School added to historic places list

Daily Journal staff report

SPRINGFIELD — Glenwood School in Iroquois County was among 12 Illinois sites added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020 thanks to a recommendation from the State Historic Preservation Office of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

“Thanks to the advocacy and support of historic preservationists ... these additions to the National Register help tell the story of Illinois,” IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said.

Glenwood School in rural Iroquois County near Cissna Park was listed in the National Register on May 29, 2020, for possessing the qualities typical of one-room schoolhouses. Around the time the school was built, there were nine public country schools in the township. Today, Glenwood School is the only known schoolhouse remaining, according to an IDNR press release.

Exterior defining characteristics of Glenwood School include a rectangular floor plane, symmetrical fenestration, low-pitched gabled roof, vestibule and an entrance on the short side of the building facing the road. On the interior, the building’s open floor plan, plaster walls, wood wainscoting, teacher’s platform and chalkboards are still intact.

The National Register of Historic Places is the official list of properties that merit special attention and preservation.

Every county in Illinois has at least one property or historic district listed in the National Register. Together, they represent a cross section of the Prairie State’s history from its early settlement to the mid-20th century.