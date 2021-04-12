Shaw Local

Daily Journal

TUESDAY APRIL 13 sports watch

<strong>TUESDAY</strong>

<strong>AUTO RACING</strong>

9 p.m. — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta (taped) (NBCSN)

<strong>COLLEGE BASEBALL</strong>

5 p.m. — Auburn at Georgia Tech (ACCN)

6 p.m. — Florida St. at Florida (SECN)

<strong>COLLEGE GOLF</strong>

6 p.m. — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 2, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif. (GOLF)

<strong>COLLEGE SOFTBALL</strong>

3 p.m. — Winthrop at Clemson (ACCN)

<strong>MLB BASEBALL</strong>

2:30 p.m. — Oakland at Arizona (MLBN)

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at NY Mets (ESPN)

6:40 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (MARQ)

7:10 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (NBSCH)

9 p.m. — Cincinnati at San Francisco (ESPN)

<strong>NBA BASKETBALL</strong>

6:30 p.m. — LA Clippers at Indiana (TNT)

9 p.m. — Boston at Portland (TNT)

<strong>NHL HOCKEY</strong>

6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington (NBCSN)

<strong>MEN’S SOCCER</strong>

5 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: LD Alajuelense at Atlanta United, Round of 16 2nd Leg (FS1)

7 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Marathón at Portland, Round of 16 2nd Leg (FS1)

9:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Arcahaie FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 2nd Leg (FS1)

<strong>WOMEN’S SOCCER</strong>

2 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. at France (ESPN2)

<strong>TENNIS</strong>

4 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds (TENNIS)

5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds (TENNIS)

12 p.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds (TENNIS)

4 a.m. (Wednesday) — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds (TENNIS)