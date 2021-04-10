ONU, KCC partner on associate degree option for transfer students (copy)

The region’s two higher education institutions announced a partnership by which students with enough credits can claim an associate degree while on their way to a bachelor’s degree.

Olivet Nazarene University and Kankakee Community College entered into a reverse transfer agreement that will allow students to transfer credit hours completed at ONU back to KCC, the schools announced last week.

The students can graduate from KCC with an associate degree while they continue toward a bachelor’s degree at ONU.

Steve Lowe, ONU’s vice president for academic affairs, said in an ONU news release that transfer students who have an associate degree are more likely to earn a bachelor’s degree.

“Before the agreement, KCC students who transferred to ONU prior to earning their degree had no credential to reflect the time, money, and hard work they put into their coursework at KCC,” he said. “With this new arrangement, they will be able to earn a credential that honors their effort.”

Lowe added that, in the event a student’s personal circumstances force them to delay completing their bachelor’s degree, they will now be able to claim an associate degree on their resume, making them a more desirable hire for employers.

KCC spokeswoman Kari Nugent said students with at least 30 credit hours may qualify for the reverse transfer.

“It’s always good for students to earn the associate degree credential,” Nugent said. “It’s one step along the way on their college journey. They’re on their way to their bachelor’s, so any agreement like that is helpful to the students.”

Jose da Silva, KCC’s vice president for student affairs, said in the news release that an associate degree is “an important milestone in a longer course of study.”

“Regardless of a students’ future academic or career goals, we know that an associate degree is a valuable credential,” da Silva said. “ONU and KCC’s partnership demonstrates our shared commitment to student success, and we are showing that commitment by collaborating across colleges to ensure a seamless transfer from KCC to ONU.”

For further details, students may contact the Office of the Registrar at ONU.