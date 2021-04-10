Local farmer joins statewide Farm Bureau board

There’s new leadership atop the Kankakee County Farm Bureau.

Keith Mussman, who served as the local organization’s president for 16 years, has moved up to become a member of the statewide Illinois Farm Bureau Board of Directors.

He becomes the first Kankakee County member on the state board in about a decade, said Kankakee County Farm Bureau manager Chad Miller.

Greg St. Aubin has stepped in as acting president. Currently vice president of the board, St. Aubin intends to stand as a candidate for president today when the board has its annual reorganization. The Manteno farmer is a 1983 Bishop Mac graduate and a 1988 University of Illinois alumnus.

Early in his career, St. Aubin got the advice that he should support those organizations that helped him in his career. He has been active with the Farm Bureau for 15 years.

Farmers, he said, have been truly blessed to have the support of the Farm Bureau.

“We could not do alone what the Farm Bureau staff does for us as a group,” he said.

St. Aubin said that despite COVID-19, the Farm Bureau has had a strong year. County insurance had many claims against it, both for the derecho and for the many COVID deaths.

“All of us know somebody who knows somebody who died from COVID,” St. Aubin said.

Despite all that, County Insurance finished the year in the black, he said.

The Farm Bureau combs through an annual 1,300 pieces of legislation presented in Springfield, to understand how each would impact farmers. The bureau then comes up with a shorter list of bills that members are advised to call their legislators about.

The Farm Bureau also plays a strong role in education, including instructing farmers about best practices. It also helps educate consumers and students about where the food they eat comes from.

After graduation, St. Aubin was originally an ag chemist before joining his dad, Ray, on the family farm in 2003. He has also been a strong voice for farmers partnering together.

Mussman took the helm of the group 16 years ago, at a time when no one else stepped forward. Over the years, he has worked to explain farming to legislators and also to work on farm safety.

Chad Miller, manager of the Kankakee County Farm Bureau, said that Mussman was a great president to work for. His 16 years heading the local organization, Miller said, was a long and positive tenure.