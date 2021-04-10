County receives state grant for Show Bus

Kankakee County recently received an $82,000 state grant that will go toward its rural transportation Show Bus.

The grant is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program that’s awarding $112 million to 31 downstate transportation systems, according to a news release from State Sen. Elgie R. Sims Jr., D-Chicago. The grants help expand and improve services, provide more transit options and help improve the overall quality of life for residents.

Kankakee County’s grant will fund the replacement of a 14-passenger para-transit vehicle, which will be used as part of rural public transportation in Kankakee County. It will also pay for the replacement of mobile radios in the county’s fleet.

“It’s about $70,000 for the vehicle and $15,000 for the radios,” said Ben Wilson, transportation manager for Kankakee County. “It’s about an $85,000 project with the $82,000 grant.”

Wilson said the remaining $3,000 of the project will come from the Show Bus’s funding mechanisms.

Show Bus has been providing public transportation to residents of rural central Illinois since 1979, according to its website. The services are available to all residents of rural DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois, Kankakee, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Mason and McLean counties.

The county will own the vehicle and radio, while Show Bus operates the rural transit system.

“They have a fleet of vehicles,” Wilson said.

From July 1 to Sept. 30 of this year, Show Bus provided rides for 6,622 commuters in rural Kankakee County. Show Bus has a daily route between Kankakee and Momence that provides transportation for workers to industrial jobs in eastern Kankakee County.

Approximately 5,200 of those rides were on the Kankakee to Momence line.

“Hundreds of people ride it to get to and from work each day,” Wilson said.

The first bus trip to Momence begins at 4 a.m., and the last round trip begins at 5 p.m. The Show Bus operates on the hour, and the fare is $2 per round trip. For a schedule, visit showbusonline.org.

“When many think of mass transit, they often think of urban areas, but it is actually a crucial resource for those living in rural areas,” said Sims in the release. “Public transportation can be the difference in whether someone can make it to an important doctor’s appointment or provide nutritious meals for their families. I look forward to seeing how this investment helps improve the lives of people throughout Kankakee County.”

