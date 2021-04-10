Armour Road widening at 50 taking shape

The intersection of Armour Road and Illinois Route 50 can be a navigable nightmare, as far as traffic flow and getting through one of the busiest junctions of the county in the heart of a retail sector.

That situation is going to definitely change with a widening and redesign of the intersection finally coming to fruition.

Envision two through lanes in every direction, two dedicated left turn lanes in every direction and one dedicated right turn lane in every direction. That’s what’s on the drawing board.

Just as important as improved traffic flow and safety of the nearly $10 million project, the intersection is an entry point to the community, said Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler. The county is the lead on the project.

“The really good thing that I’ve been happy with is that among Bourbonnais Township, the Village of Bourbonnais, the Village of Bradley and the county, we all agree that this needs to have a mentality that this is crossroads of the county and there needs to be one look and feel — the same color of overhead lights, the same decorative lights, the same everything,” Wheeler said.

The state is footing the bill for the bulk of the project with money coming from the capital bill that’s already been funded. The local municipalities will have to pay for sidewalks, sewer work and overhead street lighting. Wheeler said $500,000 from the Metropolitan Planning Organization has been earmarked for that purpose.

There will be sidewalks on both sides of Armour Road east of Route 50 and a sidewalk on the south side of Armour Road that will run from the bridge over the railroad tracks on the east and then south down Route 50 to Yolks & Berries Restaurant in Bradley.

The four-way stop sign on Armour Road in front of CSL Behring will be replaced with a stop light that will be synchronized with the stop lights at Armour Road and Illinois 50 for improved traffic flow.