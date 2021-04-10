Acts of charity, giving back see uptick in 2020

Acts of charity and giving back, like everything else, have been impacted by COVID-19. Though, the overall impact is not necessarily negative.

With so much turmoil in the world, people are looking for ways to help — on both a national and local level — and statistics are showing increases in charitable donations. The Fundraising Effectiveness Project — made up of the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy at the Urban Institute — found that charitable giving was up 7.5 percent in the second quarter of 2020, as shown by a study released in October.

Additionally, Giving Tuesday — the 8-year-old campaign designed to encourage people to donate money annually to charities on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving — saw a 25 percent increase in donations over last year.

Even with health restrictions, there are many opportunities for giving back locally this holiday season. One donation effort though has been negatively impacted by the pandemic — blood drives.

Executive director of United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties Kerstin Rust says that the organization has noticed an increase in interest from people looking to give back.

“There’s two sides to this. There are folks who are struggling with the health and economic impacts of the pandemic,” Rust explained. “And then with greater awareness of what those impacts are among the community members, there definitely is an interest from the community in helping out their neighbors.”

Rust stated that with the hyperlocal services that are provided through the programs that United Way supports, there has been more interest in people looking to support others in their community.

“We’re transitioning now into recovery and rebuilding,” said Rust, who explained that most of 2020 was spent on an immediate COVID-19 community response fund. “The focus we’re looking toward in 2021 is how can we set up our community and our neighbors to be resilient through this and to bounce back.”

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>

• Dec. 18, noon to 6 p.m., The Annex, 1690 Newtowne Drive

• Dec. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Annex, 1690 Newtowne Drive

• Dec. 31, noon to 6 p.m., The Annex, 1690 Newtowne Drive

• Jan. 7, noon to 6 p.m., The Annex, 1690 Newtowne Drive

• Jan. 8, 2 to 7 p.m., Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Road

<strong>Kankakee</strong>

• Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St.

• Jan. 2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 745, 187 S. Indiana Ave.

<strong>Manteno</strong>

• Dec. 22, 1 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 175 S. Main St.

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).