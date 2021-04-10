$42 million in stimulus funding allocated for Kankakee County

St. Anne Mayor Dave O’Connell was anticipating his eastern Kankakee County village would receive in the neighborhood of $50,000 through the municipal portion of the recently approved federal stimulus package.

When he learned St. Anne would receive $147,269 — half in 2021 and half in 2022 — he was overwhelmed.

“I was pretty excited about it,” O’Connell said. “We have a few projects where this money could come in handy.”

The money can be applied to a wide variety of infrastructure projects.

O’Connell pointed to the village’s streetscape project in which the village would be required to come up with matching funds for grants.

“If we can use it for this, it would mean we wouldn’t have to dip into our reserves. Hopefully this money will help stimulate some economy around town. ... This was a nice surprise.”

In all, some $130.2 billion — half going to county government and half to municipal governments — will be distributed nationwide by the federal government as determined by the recently enacted $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Half of the money earmarked to each governmental body will be distributed in 2021 and the other half in 2022. Municipalities have until Dec. 31, 2024, to have used the money.

A total of $42,572,253 was earmarked for municipalities throughout Kankakee County.

The bill where the municipal funds are coming through is the same bill which earmarked $1,400 of economic impact funding — known more widely as stimulus checks — to qualified-income individuals across the country.

<strong>Kankakee County</strong>

County government: $21.3 million

Kankakee: $14.6 million

Bourbonnais: $2.4 million

Bradley: $1.8 million

Manteno: $1.1 million

Momence: $382,257

Herscher: $185,946

Grant Park: $154,311

St. Anne: $147,269

Chebanse: $119,965

Essex: $93,649

Aroma Park: $84,260

Hopkins Park: $73,882

Sun River Terrace: $61,280

Sammons Point: $31,999

Cabery: $30,393

Union Hill: $7,042

<strong>Iroquois County</strong>

County government: $5.2 million

Watseka: $588,952

<strong>Will County</strong>

Beecher: $546,946

Peotone: $507,164

The following language is copied from the American Rescue Plan to describe how the funds may or may not be used. The language applies to all local governments:

(A) to respond to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID–19) or its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses, and nonprofits, or aid to impacted industries such as tourism, travel, and hospitality;

(B) to respond to workers performing essential work during the COVID–19 public health emergency by providing premium pay to eligible workers of the metropolitan city, non-entitlement unit of local government, or county that are performing such essential work, or by providing grants to eligible employers that have eligible workers who perform essential work;

(C) for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue of such metropolitan city, non-entitlement unit of local government, or county due to the COVID–19 public health emergency relative to revenues collected in the most recent full fiscal year of the metropolitan city, non-entitlement unit of local government, or county prior to the emergency; or

(D) to make necessary investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure.

(2) PENSION FUNDS — No metropolitan city, non-entitlement unit of local government, or county may use funds made available under this section for deposit into any pension fund.

(3) TRANSFER AUTHORITY — A metropolitan city, non-entitlement unit of local government, or county receiving a payment from funds made available under this section may transfer funds to a private nonprofit organization (as that term is defined in paragraph (17) of section 401 of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act (42 U.S.C. 11360(17)), a public benefit corporation involved in the transportation of passengers or cargo, or a special-purpose unit of State or local government.

(4) TRANSFERS TO STATES — Notwithstanding paragraph (1), a metropolitan city, non-entitlement unit of local government, or county receiving a payment from funds made available under this section may transfer such funds to the State in which such entity is located.