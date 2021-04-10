2020 banner year for house sales

2020 was an incredible year in terms of the housing market in Kankakee County and 2021 appears to be on this same course. The local market is hot. The pandemic only caused a short-lived slowdown of the market in the spring of 2020. The market came into 2020 strong and the pandemic only caused a one- to two-month cool-down period in April and May of 2020.

Since then, real estate agents are working overtime to get anxious homebuyers into properties.

And realtors have one problem in common: There is not enough housing inventory to satisfy the home-buying demand.

According to data from the Kankakee-Iroquois-Ford Association of Realtors, the total sales volume in 2020 rose to just over $218 million in Kankakee County. In 2019, in what most would describe as a year of prosperity, the total sales were $185.5 million.

Those year-over-year numbers reflect a 17.5 percent increase in county housing sales.

Total units sold in 2019 were 1,186. In 2020, it increased to 1,274.

And home sellers are cashing in on the home buyers’ quest for a new house.

In December 2019, the median house sale price in Kankakee County was $125,000. By comparison, in December 2020, the price had risen to $163,500 — a 30.8% spike.

The average sale price in December 2019 in Kankakee County was $143,342. One year later, it was $179,068. That increase translated to a jump of 24.9 percent.

Statewide, the average sale price increased from $212,000 in 2019 to $232,000 in 2020 — a hike of 9.4 percent.

And competition is fierce. On average a house was on the market for 61 days in December 2020. In December 2019, a buyer had a house on the market for an average of 107 days.

And to illustrate the supply-and-demand situation, in December 2019, there were 309 homes for sale. In December 2020, the inventory had been slashed by 42 percent, to 178 homes.

So what is driving such movement?

Two things. First, during the pandemic people found their homes to be smaller than what they needed due to increased use. Secondly, cheap money. Interest rates are in the low 3% range and when money is less costly to borrow, it allows buyers to raise their debt level.

A buyer who may have been thinking $150,00 to $175,000 was their ceiling, discovered they could be looking at properties in the $200,000 range.