<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> The 2021 consolidated municipal election is Tuesday, April 6. Local voters will have their say in many races of importance to cities, villages and townships throughout the county. Among the most-hotly contested races this election are the mayoral selections in Bradley and Kankakee. Today, you’ll hear directly from candidates in both: In Kankakee, Democrat Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong and her Republican challenger, Chris Curtis; and in Bradley, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson of the Progressive Citizens Party, Lori Gadbois of the Bradley Citizens United Party and Gene Jordan of the Democratic Party.

We posed 9 questions to all candidates and didn’t restrict the length of their answers. In the next four pages, you’ll hear what they had to say and what they think the direction of their communities should be. You’ll also see the many contested races happening throughout the county.

For more coverage of the election, visit <strong>daily-journal.com</strong>.