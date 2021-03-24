The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Funds vs. stocks

<strong>Q:</strong> Is it best to invest only in mutual funds to avoid losing money in stocks? <strong>— D.G., New Orleans</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> You can make mistakes and lose money (or just not grow your money much) with many mutual funds, too.

The simplest way to invest in stocks for the long term is to stick to low-fee, broad-market index funds, such as ones that track the S&P 500 index of 500 big American companies. Invest a lump sum, or keep adding to your investment regularly, but either way, hang on through thick and thin. It’s important to not sell in a panic, as many people do when the market temporarily swoons.

It’s very possible to make blunders with mutual funds, such as buying ones that have soared after one unusually good year, only to watch them underperform in subsequent years. Other mistakes include buying funds that charge high annual fees or that have high turnover rates because of fund managers buying and selling too often.

For the lowest fees and turnover rates, your best bets are index funds.

<strong>Q:</strong> Do single people need life insurance? <strong>— P.R., St. Joseph, Mich.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> They often don’t. Life insurance exists primarily to protect anyone who depends on you financially, such as a spouse, your kids, your parents or perhaps even your business. If your kids are grown and no one would be hurt financially by your demise, you don’t need it.

It usually is best to buy term life insurance, and just for the term during which you’ll need it. Don’t buy insurance as an investment because you can end up with insurance you don’t need and an investment that’s less profitable than many alternatives, such as stocks.

Fool’s School

Understanding P/E ratios

It’s best to buy stocks when they’re undervalued. But figuring out whether a stock is undervalued is easier said than done. Even smart investors can disagree on how to decide. One handy metric offering a rough idea of valuation is a stock’s price-to-earnings ratio.

You can find P/E ratios for stocks already calculated for you at financial websites, but doing the math yourself is fairly easy: To calculate a P/E, take the stock’s current price per share, and divide it by the earnings per share (EPS) during the past 12 months. (For a forward-looking P/E, divide by the expected EPS during the coming year.)

For example, imagine Holy Karaoke Inc. (ticker: HYMNS) is trading at $48 per share. If its EPS for the past four reported quarters (“trailing 12 months”) totals $3, divide $48 by $3, and you will get a P/E of 16. A P/E ratio will rise when the stock’s price increases or EPS falls — and vice versa. So, if Holy Karaoke is trading for $48 but its EPS is only $2, its P/E ratio will be 24 ($48 divided by $2).

The P/E ratio tells you how much you would pay per dollar of earnings if you bought the stock. In finance-speak, a stock with a P/E of 24 might be referred to as “trading at a multiple of 24.”

When assessing a company’s P/E, compare its trailing and forward-looking P/Es. If it’s expected to report higher earnings next year (a good thing), the forward P/E ratio should be lower. (Note P/E ratios are not calculated for unprofitable companies, as they have no earnings, and you can’t divide by zero.)

In general, the lower the P/E, the more attractive the stock’s valuation. P/E ranges can vary by industry, so it’s best to compare a stock’s P/E with those of peers in its industry, or with its own five-year average P/E. Also, don’t focus too much on that particular ratio. Look at other numbers as well, such as revenue and earnings growth rates, profit margins, debt levels and the trends you see in each.

Foolish Trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 1950, when a teenager recruited five high school friends to help build a bungalow in Detroit, and sold it for $10,000. I kept building, and in 1972, started offering mortgage services to my homebuyers. By 1995, I was the largest homebuilder in America. Today, based in Atlanta, I have operations in more than 40 major markets nationwide, under names such as Centex, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods. I close on more than 20,000 homes annually and have delivered about 750,000 homes during my history. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I trace my roots back to 2001, when my founder wished potential audience members of a New Orleans jazz show could pledge to buy tickets and thereby make the show happen. He and his team launched me in 2009. Since then, more than 19 million people have pledged more than $5.6 billion to more than 500,000 projects — about 38 percent of which have been successful. More than a dozen films funded through me have been nominated for Academy Awards. Other funded projects won Grammy Awards, were exhibited at major museums and even were launched into space. Who am I? (Answer: Kickstarter)

The Motley Fool Take

Electrified

Traditional auto companies such as General Motors (NYSE: GM) have been overlooked in recent years, as investors have become enamored with electric vehicles. Even companies with little or no revenue have been bid up to multibillion-dollar valuations. That might make GM’s large and profitable auto business downright boring — but its stock offers long-term investors potentially high growth during the next decade.

GM has announced it’s going to transition its entire fleet to electric by 2035. With its growing lineup of compelling vehicles and manufacturing capacity startups can’t match — as well as its own battery platform, Ultium — investors shouldn’t count out the company.

Not only is GM a leader in the future of EVs but it also has a controlling stake in autonomous driving company Cruise, which ultimately could become the company’s most valuable asset. Cruise is developing technology to enable ride-sharing vehicles without steering wheels; GM’s role will be to manufacture these vehicles. If the world uses autonomous EVs to move beyond vehicle ownership, Cruise will be the path forward, and that makes GM’s future very promising.

GM also announced the launch of a new business, BrightDrop, which offers a motorized pallet (to assist with warehouse logistics and last-mile deliveries) and an electric delivery van. And there’s still more to come, such as a variety of cloud-based fleet management services.

General Motors is an old company, but it’s changing with the times.