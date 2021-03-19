Though coronavirus came on the scene much earlier, it’s today that we mark its one-year anniversary. That’s because the first case was recorded in Kankakee County on March 19, 2020.

By then the community had already been feeling the effects of the virus as schools were closing, events were canceling and store shelves were picked clean. But on March 19, 2020, it all hit home.

We lived the following year partaking in history as it was being written. Nothing was left untouched by the pandemic, and many things may never be the same.

Join us again in the next Weekend Edition of the Daily Journal as we continue to look at how life has changed in the last year.