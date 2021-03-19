One year of COVID-19: A Kankakee area timeline

<h3><strong>March</strong></h3>

<strong>March 12, 2020</strong>

Mandate from Gov. JB Pritzker declares all schools will be closed until March 30, leading many districts across the state to prepare for e-Learning.

<strong>March 16, 2020</strong>

Bars and restaurants ordered to close for indoor service as part of sweeping mitigations put in place by Pritzker.

<strong>March 17, 2020</strong>

Many grocery store shelves — especially those for cleaning supplies, meat and paper products — become bare as shoppers stock up due to a fear of a food or supply shortage.

<strong>March 19, 2020</strong>

Kankakee County’s first COVID-19 case was confirmed by county officials. At this point, nearly 300 cases had been reported in 17 counties in Illinois.

<strong>March 20, 2020</strong>

Many churches shut their doors and take their services to a virtual platform.

<strong>March 21, 2020</strong>

Pritzker stay-at-home order issued on March 20 goes in effect and is set to expire April 7.

<strong>March 26, 2020</strong>

The Iroquois County Public Health Department confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus in Iroquois County.

<h3>April</h3>

<strong>April 1, 2020</strong>

Kankakee County’s infection rate of 5.18 positive cases per 10,000 residents is the third highest in state.

<strong>April 2, 2020</strong>

Kankakee County Health Department announces the first death of a county resident who tested positive for coronavirus disease.

<strong>April 8, 2020</strong>

Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University announce online commencement ceremonies.

<strong>April 17, 2020</strong>

Gov. Pritzker announces that in-person learning in schools will not resume during the 2019-2020 school year, with remote learning days to continue for all pre-k through 12th-grade students.

<strong>April 25, 2020</strong>

Kankakee County is one of 12 counties in Illinois that requested a refrigerated semi-truck trailer to store bodies of deceased COVID-19 patients from the Illinois Department of Emergency Management Agency in case the morgue becomes filled to capacity.

<h3>May</h3>

<strong>May 3, 2020</strong>

Iroquois County has its first coronavirus-related death.

<strong>May 5, 2020</strong>

Riverside Healthcare begins offering non-symptomatic coronavirus testing to the general public.

<strong>May 22, 2020</strong>

Around 300 people rallied in front of the Kankakee County Courthouse to voice the need to end the COVID restrictions and allow businesses to reopen their doors throughout not only Kankakee County, but the entire state.

<strong>May 29, 2020</strong>

State officials announce that restaurants will be allowed to open for outdoor dining.

<h3>Summer</h3>

<strong>June 23, 2020</strong>

Gov. Pritzker released guidance for reopening schools that required face coverings for all students and staff as well as other safety protocols.

<strong>June 26, 2020</strong>

Movie theaters throughout Illinois are allowed to reopen as part of Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan. Classic Cinemas’ Paramount Theatre opened, with Cinemark Movies 10 announcing a July 10 reopening date. Restaurants were cleared for the reopening of indoor dining this day as well.

<strong>July 29, 2020</strong>

Gov. Pritzker announced guidance for youth and adult recreational sports allowing for them to partially return to play.

<strong>Aug 26, 2020</strong>

New restrictions take effect for Will and Kankakee counties that bar bars and restaurants from offering indoor dining.

<h3>Fall</h3>

<strong>Sept. 18, 2020</strong>

Indoor dining returns to Will and Kankakee counties thanks to governor’s order.

<strong>Oct. 23, 2020</strong>

Kankakee County restaurants and bars again close for indoor dining thanks to governor’s order.

<strong>November 2020</strong>

In terms of the number of coronavirus cases, Kankakee was ranked fifth in the nation and was mentioned in a New York Times article.

<h3>Winter</h3>

<strong>Dec. 16, 2020</strong>

At 3:08 p.m., Mileen Joines of Bourbonnais was the first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccination in Kankakee County.

<strong>Jan. 21, 2021</strong>

Will and Kankakee counties are first in the Chicago area to see limited indoor dining resume under Gov. Pritzker’s coronavirus reopening plan.

<strong>Jan. 21, 2021</strong>

Kankakee County teachers and school staff begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations.

<strong>Feb. 2, 2021</strong>

Will and Kankakee counties move into Phase 4, allowing for indoor dining and recreation to reopen.

<strong>February 2021</strong>

Delays in the vaccine supply chain is frustrating county officials and slowing the vaccination process in Kankakee County.

<strong>March 2021</strong>

School corporations begin returning or working toward in-person education.