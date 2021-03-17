The Motley Fool

Ask the Fool

Dividend questions

<strong>Q:</strong> What’s a dividend? <strong>— N.R., Glens Falls, N.Y.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> When a company pays out part of its earnings to shareholders, that’s a dividend.

Imagine that Monster Gene Inc. (ticker: FSTEIN) earns $4 per share and pays out $1 per share annually — $0.25 per quarter. Someone owning, say, 100 shares will get $25 each quarter and $100 during the year. Healthy and growing dividend-paying companies tend to increase their payouts during time, too, so in the future, that shareholder could collect $150 and then $200 and more each year. The share price of the stock is likely to increase during time, too.

A related term you often will hear is the “dividend yield.” This is a company’s annual dividend amount divided by its current share price. So, if Monster Gene was priced at $20 per share, divide $1 by $20 to get 0.05, or a 5 percent yield.

Companies can use their earnings in other ways than by paying dividends. They might, for instance, pay down debt or buy back shares of their stock. Companies trying to grow rapidly frequently won’t pay dividends, as they prefer to spend all available funds to further their growth — perhaps by hiring more people or building more factories.

<strong>Q:</strong> Is it better to sell a stock that has lost value or one that’s gained value? <strong>— P.T., Bellevue, Wash.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> How a stock has done in the past doesn’t matter that much. You should care most about how it will perform in the future. It can be helpful to try to rank your holdings by how confident you are in their financial health and growth potential — and then, if you need to sell shares, start with the ones at the bottom.

Fool’s school

Bankruptcy 101

Many companies have filed for “Chapter 11” bankruptcy protection — including J.C. Penney, Chesapeake Energy, Hertz, Neiman Marcus and Brooks Brothers (and much longer ago, Polaroid and Texaco). These businesses often end up with super-depressed stock prices, which can tempt some investors. Here’s why you should steer clear.

Companies filing for bankruptcy protection generally are in trouble — often deep trouble — and might have issues paying their bills. Chapter 11 allows them to keep operating while reorganizing. Some of them will turn their businesses around and end up stronger than before, and others won’t. The latter might end up in “Chapter 7” — which means they will be liquidating assets in order to pay creditors.

Chapter 11 permits a company to hang on to its assets under the supervision of a court-appointed trustee. It must file a reorganization plan with the bankruptcy court. Any creditors in line to receive less than all they are owed can vote on the matter. After the vote, the court can accept or reject the plan. So, companies do have some flexibility, but if they offer creditors too little, their plan might not be approved.

Companies typically raise money to pay creditors by selling off assets. But they’re unlikely to be able to pay all debts in full, so creditors sometimes accept a partial repayment and/or some stock in the new, reorganized company.

That new, reorganized company usually emerges from bankruptcy protection with new shares of stock, leaving former holders of common stock with shares that now are worthless. Some or all holders of preferred stock might receive some payment, but even they rank lower in repayment order than debt holders, merchant creditors, trustees, employees and the IRS.

Avoid any companies in or near bankruptcy — and consider selling any shares you own, as they’re likely to end up worthless. Even if a company emerges and succeeds — as many, such as General Motors and Delta Air Lines, have done — it will be as a new entity. Stick with healthy and growing companies.

Foolish trivia

Name that company

I trace my roots back to 2001, when my founder wished potential audience members of a New Orleans jazz show could pledge to buy tickets and thereby make the show happen. He and his team launched me in 2009. Since then, more than 19 million people have pledged more than $5.6 billion to more than 500,000 projects — about 38 percent of which have been successful. More than a dozen films funded through me have been nominated for Academy Awards. Other funded projects won Grammy awards, were exhibited at major museums and even were launched into space. Who am I?

<strong>Last week’s trivia answer</strong>

I’m the product of many mergers and acquisitions, with my roots going back to the 1896 founding of a company that made medicines in Switzerland. Today, based in Burlington, N.C., and with a market value recently about $23 billion, I’m a leader in clinical diagnostics, also offering research and drug development services. I employ more than 70,000 people and serve hundreds of thousands of customers, with more than 160 million patient encounters annually. I offer everything from routine bloodwork testing to parentage testing and occupational testing. I’ve supported the development of most new drugs on the market today. Who am I? (Answer: Laboratory Corp. of America (LabCorp))

The Motley Fool take

Serving up a promising tech company

If you’re in the market for a smallish tech company with a lot of potential and a reasonable price, check out Super Micro Computer (Nasdaq: SMCI), which makes customized servers for large data center clients. Its business was disrupted by COVID-19, and last quarter’s revenue fell 5 percent year over year. The company is starting to recover from the slowdown, though.

Super Micro is about to ramp up sales beyond its original customer base. It’s about to complete a build-out of its Taiwan campus, which will allow it to produce high volumes of cloud servers at lower costs. In addition, it’s beginning to make servers for the 5G telecom market.

Super Micro’s revenue growth stagnated during the past couple of years because of an accounting scandal, but the company cleaned up its books and was relisted on the Nasdaq stock exchange one year ago. Now, CEO Charles Liang is confident the company can grow again and aims to triple revenue in the coming years, returning to an annual growth rate about 20 percent.

Along with those rosy growth prospects, Super Micro’s price-to-earnings ratio was recently a reasonable 21. The company also sports $270 million in net cash and just authorized a $200 million share repurchase program — so management is taking advantage while the stock appears to be on sale.