Banking, financing and insurance

Your need may be as simple as establishing a checking account, or as complex as developing a comprehensive strategy to grow and protect your assets for the long term.

Whatever it may be, the necessary services can be found through the thriving network of banking, finance and insurance businesses that are centered in Kankakee County.

There are several full-service banks which serve county residents. There are also credit unions that offer many of the same services. Financial advisors are present to gaurantee that your money stretches into the golden years and beyond, and accounting firms that can make sense of the numbers and ensure that taxes which apply to your assets are being paid. There are also numerous insurance agents who provide financial protections in various forms, including life, home and auto policies, among others.

Peoples Bank of Kankakee County is the county's longest standing local bank. Founded as People's Bank of Marycrest in 1962 by the late Romy Hammes, a highly respected businessman, it has flourished in the succeeding years and now has locations in Kankakee, Bourbonnais and Manteno. The growth has been overseen by the same family as Jerry Hammes, the son of Romy, first took the reins from his father. Jeff Hammes, the son of Jerry and grandson of Romy, has now served as Peoples Bank president and CEO since 2000.

These days, Peoples Bank offers the full array of services, including personal and business banking. Its mortgage loan department has drawn acclaim for helping families realize the American dream, and Peoples Bank has also helped the community by donating more than 5% of its profits back into the county in support of local charities, student scholarships, schools and civic sponsorships.

Municipal Bank is another locally owned and operated bank founded in 1971 by noted area businessman Merlin Karlock. It has grown its total assets tremendously since that time. As of the midway point of 2020, those assets totaled $331 million with one of the strongest Tier 1 Capital positions within the banking industry of over 15.6% while government guidelines only require 4%.

Municipal Bank has brick-and-mortar locations in Bourbonnais, Manteno and Momence, as well as all the online banking conveniences offered in the modern age. Personal banking, including a quality mortgage department, is available to customers, as is business banking and land trusts. Its current president in Cathy Boicken.

First Trust Bank of Illinois is another local financial institution which has served customers for more than quarter century after bring established by a group of community business leaders. It offers personal and business banking, and loan services including mortgage loans.

In addition to the do it anywhere, anytime convenience of online banking, First Trust has its main building in downtown Kankakee, with another in Kankakee, two in Bourbonnais, one in Aroma Park and one in Danforth. First Trust takes great pride in its work, and as current president Scott Smith points out, "don't take our word for it. Our Bauer Five-Star rating ranks us among the strongest banks in the nation.''

Iroquois Federal was first established in neighboring Iroquois County way back in 1883, and has recently expanded into Kankakee County with the addition of a Bourbonnais branch. It offers a full line of banking products, and also includes insurance products within those offerings.

Federated Bank is another local bank which traces its roots to Iroquois County, as it was established as the Onarga State Bank in 1918. It remains firmly rooted in the region to this day, as it has locations along Interstate 57 in Bradley, Chebanse, Onarga and Loda.

Midland States Bank might seem a fairly new player on the area banking scene, but it traces its roots back to the Kankakee to 1885, when the Kankakee Building and Loan Association was formed. A number of changes occurred over time, until Midland acquired Centrue Bank in 2017. The local connection grew stronger in 2019, when Midland acquired the former HomeStar Bank, which could be traced back to 1946.

It familiar orange sign now sits in front of locations in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee, Grant Park, Herscher, Manteno and Momence. Additionally, Midland offers detailed online banking, and regardless of how you prefer to do your banking, a full line of products are available.

The State Bank of Herscher was founded in 1902 as a local institution, and was acquired by Foresight Financial Group Inc. in 2015. It offers a full line of serves and has locations in Herscher and Limestone.

First Financial Bank is a regional, Ohio-based business established in 1863. With a branch in Kankakee. It offers personal and business banking and specializes in commercial lending.

If a credit union is your preference, they can be readily found in Kankakee County. Among those which stand out are 2 Rivers Credit Union, Elite Community Credit Union and Fieldstone Credit Union.

Few people can independently map a sound long-term financial strategy amid the shifts and changes which occur in today's world, and plenty of help in navigating the process in available within the county.

Among the best options are: Buckingham Strategic Wealth; Chad Regnier Financial Services; Edward Jones-Financial Advisor: David Robinson; Rooted Wealth Advisors; and Stifel.

If you need an accounting service to keep your finances in balance while also managing the tax obligations individuals and businesses face, there are firms that do a thorough job. They include: BTPM LLC; Burke, Montague & Associates; Geoffrey Johns & Associates, LLC; and SKDO, P.C.

Protecting your holdings is another matter that can present complications, but there is no reason to overly worry. Insurance agents are here to provide help, and whether your need be personal or business related, here are some good places to turn: CIBC of Illinois, Inc.; CIGNA-Connecticut General; Dimond Bros. Insurance, LLC; Groskreutz, Abraham, Eshelman & Gerretse LLC; George Ryan Jr. Insurance; Homestar Insurance Services LLC; Insurance Providers Group; Lee Sharman & Associates Insurance Agency Inc.; McMillan Insurance Services; Spectrum Insurance Group, Inc.; Sarah Viall - COUNTRY Insurance; and The Horton Group.

Money matters truly do matter, and those within the Kankakee County financial network are ready and able to help.