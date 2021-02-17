CLARIFICATION

Previous reporting regarding contract negotiations between the Bourbonnais Education Association and Bourbonnais Elementary School Board should have clarified that figures presented by the school board were calculated based on an average salary of $50,000 in 2019-20, so the percentages do not reflect the precise increase all teachers would receive. For a teacher earning a $50,000 per year salary, the increases in the board’s proposal amount to 2.6 percent ($1,300) the first year, 2.1 percent ($1,100) the second year and 2.1 percent ($1,100) the third year.