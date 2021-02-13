Bourbonnais resident represents Chicago region at TEDx

Bill Guertin of Bourbonnais was the virtual Master of Ceremonies for TEDxLakeShoreDrive COUNTDOWN on Feb. 6. The event was produced by the TED and TEDx conference brands.

TED is a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas around the world in the form of short, powerful talks. Independently run TEDx events spark conversation and connection in local communities around the world.

The TEDx theme COUNTDOWN is a global initiative to champion and accelerate solutions to the climate crisis, turning ideas into action, according to the organization. Guertin was selected to represent the Chicago region as the emcee of the online production, broadcast live worldwide on Feb. 6.

Guertin is a sales and marketing expert, and Immediate Past President of the Illinois chapter of the National Speakers Association.

— Daily Journal staff report