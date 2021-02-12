Starz launches period costume drama 'The Luminaries'

What’s the best way to describe the new series “The Luminaries” (8:30 p.m. Sunday, Starz, TV-MA)? Perhaps as a period costume drama seemingly intended to fill a gap between seasons of “Outlander.”

Similar to “Outlander,” this new series is based on a popular novel — in this case a massive 2013 epic by Eleanor Catton.

And similar to entirely too many series, it begins with an unsettling scene of violence and mystery then flashes back to a more tranquil moment for contemplative explanation.

We first encounter the fetching Anna Wetherell (Eve Hewson) as her ship approaches 19th-century New Zealand, home to a raging gold rush. Taking in the lush scenery, she encounters a would-be prospector, Emery Staines (Himesh Patel), and they trade flirtatious asides. Viewers are asked to put aside the realities of the period “The Luminaires” depicts. The notion Anna could travel halfway around the world alone and unmolested seems doubtful. The fact she might be seen in public trading romantic chatter with a man of color is historically preposterous. This is underscored in later scenes when the vicious racism of the white settlers is unleashed upon Chinese and indigenous characters.

The malarkey level rises precipitously when Anna encounters Lydia (Eva Green), a kind of fortune-telling, zodiac-reading con artist who runs a bordello of sorts in the rough town where men outnumber women 12-1, or so Lydia says.

It would be unfair, and frankly difficult, to describe the plot much further, except to say the story meanders between the murky murder mystery shown at the outset and the hint Anna and Emery might be some kind of cosmic twins, linked by the stars.

The part of the exotic new-age fraudster comes easily to Eva Green, whose credits include “Casino Royale” and “Kingdom of Heaven.” Viewers might recall her from Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful.” Cast more as a Victorian-era variation on the girl-next-door, Eve Hewson portrayed a nurse in Steven Soderbergh’s period hospital drama “The Knick.”

Bottom line: Pretty faces and costumes, gorgeous scenery and a woo-woo subplot aren’t enough to make up for the fact that “The Luminaries” is frequently confusing, slow-moving and dull.

• “American Idol” (7 p.m. Sunday, ABC, TV-PG) returns for a new COVID-era competition. Sitting at a safe distance from each other, judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan join host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones for a new round of auditions.

ABC already has promoted the audition of one participant, Claudia Conway, the daughter of former White House spokesperson Kellyanne Conway and her lawyer husband, George. Young Claudia became a social media sensation via very public spats with her well-connected parents.

ABC frequently has cast politically charged personalities on “Dancing With the Stars,” but the use of Conway seems exploitive in the worst way. She’s a minor, just 16, and whatever emotional melodrama she has with her parents should remain a private affair.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— A successful wife and mother is not what she seems in the 2021 thriller “Death Saved My Life” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Golden State Warriors host the Brooklyn Nets in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— A grade-schooler sets up her teacher with her father in the 2021 romance “Playing Cupid” (8 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G).

— Steve Martin and Daryl Hannah star in the 1987 comedy “Roxanne” (9 p.m., Starz Encore), an adaptation of “Cyrano de Bergerac.”

— Regina King hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring performances by Nathaniel Rateliff.

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): An examination of Russia’s cyberattack on America; an interview with Bill Gates; a profile of gymnast Simone Biles.

— Human trafficking on “The Equalizer” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton host “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music” (8 p.m., NBC).

— Desperate measures to save a cow on “All Creatures Great and Small” on “Masterpiece” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

— A car entrepreneur’s vision is overshadowed by her past as a con man on the finale of “The Lady and the Dale” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— “The Food That Built America” (8 p.m., History, TV-PG) profiles some of the names that cornered the market on chocolate confections.

— A desperate man kidnaps Nolan on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

— Robert’s decline takes its toll on July on “The Long Song” on “Masterpiece” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings).

— A judge’s efforts to protect his son conclude on the finale of “Your Honor” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Arguably the most beloved Hollywood romance ever, the 1953 favorite “Roman Holiday” (7 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-G), starring Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn, was written under a pen name by Dalton Trumbo. He had been blacklisted at the time. Trumbo did not receive full credit for his work until the 21st century, well after his death.

SATURDAY SERIES

A survivor seeks vengeance on “FBI: Most Wanted” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A smart home becomes a prison on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A pro-lifer irks her colleagues on “Clarice” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Name That Tune” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS, r) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“The Wall” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... A voice from the past on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Playing hard to forget on “Batwoman” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Happy anniversary on “The Great North” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A protester is kidnapped on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Valentine’s Day on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... High stakes on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Brian feels paternal on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A therapist’s last session on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).