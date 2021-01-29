Clarification: An article titled “Bourbonnais teachers face cold weather for picket” in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Journal should have stated that the Bourbonnais School Board submitted contract offers to the Bourbonnais Education Association on Jan. 14 and 25, and the BEA’s most recent offer dated Jan. 20 was submitted to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.

The article also should have stated the earliest date teachers are expected to be able to legally go on strike is Feb. 12, according to the Illinois Education Association, an education employee organization which advises the BEA.

Information previously provided to the Journal was incorrect.