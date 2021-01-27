This accidental stain remover proved pretty handy

You know all the hand sanitizer you keep in your car, purse and drawers at home, work and school? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends we not use it in place of soap and water but only as an adjunct when soap and water are not handy. A very surprised reader wants to share another use for the stuff.

<strong>COFFEE STAINS</strong>

I spilled some coffee on a light-colored blouse while driving. The only thing available was the hand sanitizer in my purse. I squirted it lightly on the stain, and the coffee marks came out completely. <strong>— Patti</strong>

<strong>GLASS CLEANER</strong>

I use isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol to clean glass (mirrors, windows, etc.) instead of brand-name glass cleaners. I replace the screw cap with a spray attachment for easy cleaning. Most bottles have universal-size screw tops, so the spray attachments fit. Isopropyl alcohol is much cheaper, and there’s no streaking. <strong>— Joanie</strong>

<strong>CAKE SAVER</strong>

When I need to take a frosted cake somewhere, I spray the plastic wrap with cooking spray. This keeps the frosting on the cake and not on the plastic wrap. You can use this idea for any sticky substance. <strong>— Gerri</strong>

<strong>EDIBLE PLAY DOUGH</strong>

Try this recipe for peanut butter play dough: In a large bowl, mix 1 cup peanut butter, 1 cup light corn syrup, 1 1/4 cup nonfat dry milk and 1 1/4 cup powdered sugar together. My kids love playing with (and eating) this treat. It’s great fun and perfectly edible. <strong>— Stephanie</strong>

<strong>WALLPAPER REMOVER</strong>

Blue Dawn works well with hot water to remove old wallpaper. Put the hot water and some Dawn in a bucket. Get a sponge to apply the mixture to the wallpaper. I have found it works as well or better than the store-bought removers. <strong>— Diane</strong>

<strong>KEEP THE PIECES TOGETHER</strong>

When I remove the hardware for drapes or pictures from the wall, I take the smaller pieces (screws, nuts, bolts, whatever) and put them all in a zip-type bag. I attach the bag to the rod or picture frame with a large rubber band or some tape. That way, when I go to return the item to the wall, I have the hardware right there with it. <strong>— Toni</strong>

<strong>BEST LEMON</strong>

One lemon can contain two to three times as much juice as a seemingly identical lemon. To find the juiciest lemons in the supermarket, lightly squeeze several to compare them; those that yield under pressure will contain more juice than the others, even if they’re the same size, shape and weight. <strong>— Todd</strong>

<strong>REHEATING BREADS</strong>

To warm biscuits, pancakes or muffins that were refrigerated, place them in a microwave alongside a cup of water. The increased moisture will keep the food moist and help it reheat faster. <strong>— Sue</strong>

<strong>JUST IN CASE</strong>

Keep extra batteries for your garage door opener in your car. My sister-in-law didn’t have a front door key with her, and her garage door opener’s battery died. She had to go to the store before she could get in her house. She learned this tip the hard way. <strong>— Theresa</strong>

<strong>BATH-TOY CAN</strong>

Store all your kids’ tub toys in a plastic trash can. You can buy one to match your bathroom decor. It’s a much cleaner and cheaper way to do things because the mesh netting so easily can grow mildew and the fancy toy storage units are pricey and difficult to clean. It is easy to clean a small trash can, and they can hold quite a bit. <strong>— Kerrie</strong>