'Mole Agent': The spy who came in for the old

Most espionage films involve sex, violence and betrayal. Not so “The Mole Agent,” presented on tonight’s “POV” (8:30 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings). Few documentaries deserve the term “endearing,” but this 2020 Spanish-language feature from Chile more than measures up.

Concerned that his mother is not being well treated in her adult care facility, a businessman and worried son puts an unusual ad in the local paper, looking for a man between the ages of 80 and 90 to move into the facility and report back about his mother’s conditions. The “secret agent” more than succeeds at his mission, but runs into unanticipated complications. One of four elederly men among dozens of elderly women and widowers, he becomes quite a “catch.” And even for those women not besotted with him, he offers an understanding ear and a shoulder to cry on.

“Mole” is a rare film set among the elderly, reflecting society’s treatment of this vulnerable population, and, more importantly, how they perceive and treat each other. A Sundance favorite and Chile’s entry in the Academy Awards, “Mole Agent” has received rave reviews.

— “The Salisbury Poisonings” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA) appears on AMC. It had previously streamed on the AMC+ premium service. Based on true events, it recalls how two former Russian nationals living in Britain were poisoned by a radioactive nerve agent in 2018, a toxin with the potential to wipe out an entire city.

“Salisbury” combines the narrative flow of a police procedural with international intrigue and the paranoia and grim atmosphere of “Chernobyl.” Now, whether this is something you’d want to watch in quarantine is another matter.

— Speaking of premium streaming services, Acorn debuts the whimsical French drama “Reunion.” Proof that American — or English-language — television has no monopoly on recycled stories, “Reunion” features two estranged half-brothers from very different social and economic circumstances who meet only after their father’s funeral. As fate would have it, he left them a hotel on the vacation island of Reunion. There are several catches. They have to run it together. And it’s hemorrhaging money. Thanks, dead Dad!

Complete with wives and families, exes and colorful locals, the two brothers learn to bond and reinvent their lives against a setting some confuse with paradise. For the curious, Reunion is an overseas French territory located off the east coast of Africa between Madagascar and Mauritius. Despite its distance, it enjoys the same status as any French “department,” or state. It’s certainly closer to Paris than Hawaii is to Washington, D.C.

Presented in English subtitles, “Reunion” resembles too many other shows to mention.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Slip sliding away on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• Lola tries to make bed rest productive on “All Rise” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

• A volcano eruption threatens Austin on “9-1-1: Lone Star” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• Elena’s husband returns on “30 Coins” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• Putting the jury first on “Bull” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• A teen gymnast feels dizzy on “The Good Doctor” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).