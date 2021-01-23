Survey the way to schedule COVID vaccination

By turning the pages of the Thursday edition of the Daily Journal, you could find the answer for where to turn if you want a COVID-19 vaccine.

A story written by Stephanie Markham provided an update on the vaccine rollout and how Kankakee County is set to move into Phase 1B of the process. It explained how a variety of frontline essential workers are now in line for the vaccination, and also stated that Phase 1B includes, but is not limited to, these workers.

So where exactly do you stand? The way to determine it is to follow the advice of Kankakee County Health Department administrator John Bevis.

While Bevis said the health department faces a “daunting task’’ and urges patience, he recommends a visit to kankakeehealth.org, the department’s website, or its Facebook page to access a survey on the matter.

After you take the survey, the health department will contact you to inform you when and where you can get the first and second required shots. Some might be contacted soon. Others might have to wait awhile for the contact, but that shouldn’t deter them from doing their part immediately.

“Those who want to get the shot will get them,’’ Bevis said. “We just don’t know what part of the line you’re going to be in. You might be up front. You might be in the middle, and unfortunately, if you get to the party late, you might be last. But you will get your shot.’’

So if you don’t get in line (take the survey), don’t complain later. Help the health department tackle this daunting task.

"Everyone takes surveys. Whoever makes a statement about human behavior has engaged in a survey of some sort.''

Andrew Greeley