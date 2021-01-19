Shopper gains rewards for … not shopping?

<strong>Dear Jill:</strong> My daughter and I used to shop at the same supermarket, but she moved out of the area and has a different chain closer to her new home. The supermarket offers one free item each weekend in their app with an electronic coupon you load.

Now that my daughter does not go to this store as often, we have been comparing our electronic coupons in the app, and she is getting better offers than I am. She has gotten everything from a free premium frozen pizza to a free six pack of ginger ale. Meanwhile, I still am offered my one free weekend item and none of these bonuses she gets. Is it possible she’s getting all of these freebies to try to get her to return to that store, and because I shop there each week, I don’t get them? <strong>— Kay G.</strong>

Not only is it possible, it’s highly likely. This store had a reliable, regular shopper who suddenly stopped shopping with them — not just at her usual location but at the entire chain. She simply dropped off their radar, which indicates she suddenly began shopping somewhere else.

Now, we know this change in shopping habits was because of a physical move, but the store doesn’t necessarily know that yet. They are just aware she’s not spending money with them anymore, and she’s opted to shop somewhere else. How do they get her back?

From the store’s perspective, it’s worth spending a little of their marketing budget to see if they can get this shopper back. So, they offer the shopper a coupon for a free pizza. If she doesn’t bite, they might continue serving up offers in an attempt to get her to return to the store.

Meanwhile, a regular shopper who dutifully returns to the store, week after week, is not someone the store needs to offer extra incentives to. This person already is choosing this supermarket instead of other alternatives.

That said, if the regular shopper changes her shopping habits and stops frequenting this store of choice, she now knows the kinds of incentives they might offer to get her back. I never would encourage anyone to stop shopping at a store they’re otherwise happy with, but this mother-and-daughter team can continue comparing their shopping habits and offers. At some point, I suspect the daughter just might decide to take a trip to meet Mom … and pick up some freebies at her former store.

Interestingly, I saw similar marketing tactics during the months after the initial lockdown period of the 2020 pandemic. From March through June, our family relied on eating out of our pantry and freezer, as well as utilizing grocery delivery and curbside pick-up services. During the early months, it was difficult to schedule these services because of high demand, and I rotated between a variety of stores, placing orders with any store that had open ordering slots. I didn’t return to shopping in-person for many months, and as it turns out, my store missed me, too. During the months we chose to order groceries online, I saw my usual store increase its electronic coupon offers to me — 50 percent off a pint of ice cream, free produce items and additional rewards awaited, if I only would come to the store and shop.

If you find yourself in a situation in which your less-frequented store is offering you attractive electronic discounts in its app, try this: Load the offers to your account, even if you don’t plan to go to the store that week. If the offers have expiration dates that overlap, you might have multiple free items loaded by the time you are ready to make a trip to that store. Then, you can head in, shop, and collect your rewards.