Library Life: Week of Jan. 24

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

The library has re-opened for Grab & Go services and still offers curbside pick-up.

• Big Kid Books Live — At 10:30 a.m. Monday, join Ms. Raegan for a live storytime. She will share silly songs and an awesome book for preschoolers. These storytimes take place on Facebook Live and will be available as recordings later.

• Toddler Town — At 10 a.m. Tuesday, Ms. Rory is hosting Toddler Town. Toddler Town videos are posted Tuesdays at 10 a.m. on the library’s Facebook Page and YouTube.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

As of Jan. 11, the library has re-opened for Grab & Go services, and computers are available for one-hour time slots.

• PJ Storytime at Home — At 7 p.m. every Monday, the library will post a storytime from one of its youth department staff on Facebook and YouTube.

• Make a Cork Mouse For Your Cat — Register to pick up a kit from the library, and watch the video that will be posted at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Kits are ready for pick up now (limit of 10 kits). To do the craft at home, required items include: Epoxy (and something to mix it with and on), a pot for boiling water and scissors. Children younger than 10 should have adult supervision for this project.

<strong>Edwin Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

Only curbside pick-up is available (during regular library hours), and computer services are available by appointment.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• Because of COVID, Grant Park Library is offering free library cards to all children in the Grant Park School District for the remainder of the school year.

• Grant Park Book Club meets at 9 a.m. the third Thursday of every month.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

Only curbside pick-up is available (during regular library hours), and all events are virtual unless otherwise noted. Print services also are available for curbside pick-up by phone order.

• Winter Reading at Kankakee Public Library — Participants up to 17 years old can complete a BINGO sheet of challenges for the month-long program that runs through Feb. 6. To sign up, call the Youth Services department at 815-937- 6960.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

As of Jan. 19, the library has reopened to the public. Face masks are required. No more than 15 patrons at a time (time limited to one hour). Thirty-minute use of computers is by appointment only. Curbside pick-up available; please give staff a one-hour notice for pick up time. Time blocks for seniors and immuno-compromised patrons are from 10 to 11 a.m. daily.

• Storytime — 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday on Facebook.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

A maximum of 10 patrons are allowed in the building at one time. Only curbside pick-up is available (during regular library hours), and all events are virtual unless otherwise noted.

• Storytime with Ms. Jen — available online at all times.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Family Day — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday. This day includes exercise, reading, crafts and snacks.

<strong>For more information and to sign up for events, go to:</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> bourbonnaislibray.org, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>: bradleylibrary.org, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edwin Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>: momencelibrary.org, 815-472-2581

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>: grantpark-il.org/library, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>: lions-online.org, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library</strong>: limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>: mantenolibrary.org, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>: @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609