Is TV too pretty for its own good?

How do you reboot a long-running series with a signature star? Add a ghost! Jared Padalecki stars in the new series “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG). He’s a Texas Ranger still mourning his wife, who returns to Austin to find things changed.

Among the innovations is his new partner, the improbably gorgeous Micki Ramirez (Lindsey Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Ranger history.

In an odd twist, Walker’s dead wife, who appears frequently in flashbacks, is played by his own, real-life wife, Genevieve Padalecki.

Both met on the set of the long-running WB/CW series “Supernatural,” where Jared played Sam, and she was Ruby. Going from a demon to a dead woman shouldn’t be that much of a stretch.

After “9-1-1: Lone Star,” starring Rob Lowe, “Walker” is the second recent series to star an uncharacteristically good-looking guy as an Austin-based hero. Time was, you didn’t have to look like a model to be a TV cop. Detectives Joe Friday (Jack Webb), Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz) and Lennie Briscoe (Jerry Orbach) weren’t exactly cast for their chiseled cheekbones.

All of them were veteran character actors with the ability to grow into memorable roles. It didn’t matter that they didn’t look like Robert Redford. Casting pretty leads generally makes a show forgettable. Padalecki certainly had a good, long run on “Supernatural,” so anything’s possible.

Chuck Norris, the original “Walker, Texas Ranger” presumably was cast more for his martial arts prowess than his looks. But trying to describe Chuck Norris’ face(s) during the decades is a bit of a moving target.

As “normal-looking” character actors get phased out of police work, there’s still room for “faces” on sitcoms, such as “The Conners,” where the acting chops of masters like John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf still hold sway. Television’s gorgeous ghetto makes a series such as “Call Me Kat” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) seem like a breath of fresh air. Not everyone has to be a beauty pageant winner.

Curiously, beauty pageant types have pretty much taken over the world of “news.” This is not a recent phenomenon. The ball really got rolling with the elevation of former American Junior Miss Diane Sawyer on ABC. News correspondents of yesteryear such as the legendary Chet Huntley and Walter Cronkite would look like gargoyles next to the pretty faces that now sit in their old anchor chairs.

Reality television was once a refuge for the ordinary-looking and even “colorful” faces such as “Dog the Bounty Hunter.” But a casual glance at cooking and shelter shows reveals encroaching beautification.

This wasn’t always the case. Abnormally pretty people, much like the rich, were once the objects of ridicule and even pity. Think of “The Millionaire,” the Howells on “Gilligan’s Island” and Marilyn on “The Munsters.”

The persistent casting of the needlessly pretty might say more about the insecurity of TV producers than the desires of viewers. Why else do people stream billions of hours of YouTube videos featuring faces not quite ready for prime time?

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Zoe trades college for a job on “Grown-ish” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).

• Carisi challenges a judge on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Medieval monsters arrive on the third season premiere of “Legacies” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

• An extended visit from Jen on “Last Man Standing” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• Lorca plots a coup on “Star Trek: Discovery” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A serious playwright (John Turturro) descends into a Hollywood nightmare in the Coen Brothers’ period comedy “Barton Fink” (8:30 p.m., TMC).

SERIES NOTES

College disorientation on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A lesson in cooperation on “Mr. Mayor” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Hell’s Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Gina faces a test in a rattled state on “B Positive” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A test of wills on “Superstore” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Jill needs support on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “The Chase” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... An awkward introduction on “The Unicorn” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “The Hustler” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Rachel Brosnahan is booked on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, TV-14) ... Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Derek DelGaudio and Frank Oz are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Regina King and Quinn XCII featuring Chelsea Cutler appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS).