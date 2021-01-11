'Codebreaker' recalls an extraordinary 'normal' woman

One of the sad developments in pop culture is the onslaught of superhero worship and the attendant rise of supernatural hogwash. Cinematic heroes have to be “enchanted” or endowed with superhuman abilities. If you’re not Captain America or the “chosen one,” like Harry Potter, you’re a nobody.

This stands in stark contrast to another entertainment era when Jimmy Stewart and Cary Grant played ordinary guys capable of rising to heroism. You don’t have to go back 70 years to find them. In 1998, Tom Hanks played the hero of “Saving Private Ryan,” who was an English teacher back home.

Tonight’s “American Experience” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings), “The Codebreaker,” recalls Elizebeth Smith Friedman, an “ordinary” mother of two who proved to be a secret weapon in two world wars and who took on organized crime in ways more effective than Eliot Ness or J. Edgar Hoover.

Her story reads like a fantastic novel. The youngest daughter of a resentful and tight-fisted Quaker who believed women had no place in higher education, Elizebeth Smith became besotted with poetry and Shakespeare. Unable to find work, she fell in with an eccentric tycoon, George Fabyan, who was trying to “decode” Shakespeare’s works to prove they really were written by Francis Bacon.

Untrained in codes and cyphers, Smith pretty much invented the field of cryptology all by herself. Her renown led to work for the military during World War I, when she organized the country’s first code-breakers. During prohibition, bootleggers used elaborate ciphers to indicate where and when they were smuggling contraband liquor. Not only did Smith’s code-breaking lead to many arrests, she essentially mapped out a nationwide network of criminal syndicates, a theory of organized crime J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI did not accept until well into the 1950s.

During World War II, she took on a ring of Nazi spies dispersed all over South America that was using codes to tell Nazi submariners where and when to find Allied cargo ships. Using her gifts, she saved hundreds of ships and thousands of lives.

“Codebreaker” is based on “The Woman Who Smashed Codes: A True Story of Love, Spies, and the Unlikely Heroine Who Outwitted America’s Enemies” by Jason Fagone. Who needs a phony “Wonder Woman” when you can read about the real thing?

This tale of a woman and her singular genius might appeal to viewers who liked “The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix’s 2020 hit.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A derailed train causes many injuries on “9-1-1” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

• Group photos and emotional breakdowns on “The Bachelor” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

• Ohio State and Alabama meet in college football action (7 p.m., ESPN).

• A bus driver (Robert De Niro) tries to keep his son away from the influence of a local mobster (Chazz Palminteri) in the 1993 drama “A Bronx Tale” (7 p.m., Sundance, TV-14).