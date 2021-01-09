5 Ways to Enjoy Local Libraries

When one thinks of a library, the first thing that comes to mind is the books you can bring home, read and then return. However, there is much more available at local libraries. Resources vary from library to library (and some in-person services are on hold because of COVID-19), but Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais public libraries offer quite a bit with their library cards.

<strong>1 Watch movies</strong>

The library is a great resource for entertainment, including movies and CDs. Kankakee Public Library works with Kanopy, a streaming service that allows library card holders free access to thousands of movies. Bradley and Bourbonnais libraries work with Hoopla, which allows card holders to borrow movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows to enjoy on your computer, tablet or phone.

<strong>2 Computer use</strong>

Libraries have a number of computer, fax and printing services available for little to no cost. This is helpful for those who do not have access to a computer or printer at home.

<strong>3 Events</strong>

Keep an eye on your library’s website and Facebook page for upcoming virtual events. Bradley will be offering Social Issues Watchclub and Lego Zoom next week. Bourbonnais will be offering two book clubs via Zoom — one for kids (“Ikenga” by Nnedi Okorafor) and one for adults (“The Lost Man” by Jane Harper) next week. Go to each library’s respective events pages on their website for more information.

<strong>4 Audiobooks and ebooks</strong>

Bradley (through the Digital Library of Illinois), Bourbonnais (through Axis 360 and Libby) and Kankakee (through Libby) allow card holders to download ebooks and audiobooks right to their phone, computer or tablet. There probably hasn’t been a better time in history to take advantage of this resource.

<strong>5 Archives</strong>

Many libraries offer local archives of town history and newspaper editions. Kankakee Public Library offers an archive for The Daily Journal.

— Taylor Leddin

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

<a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

<a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

<a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>