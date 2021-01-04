Eichers celebrate Christmas quietly this year

This column will wrap up my columns for 2020. We wish all of you God’s richest blessings in the new year 2021.

I hope you all had a blessed Christmas and were all safe and healthy. Our Christmas was extra quiet, and we really just appreciated the gift of having each other. Mose is missed so much that life right now doesn’t seem the same. Will we ever get over the grief? For Susan and her children, our hearts still ache even more. Reality is setting in and has taken its toll on her. She’s not ready to leave other than to come here once in a while. I never have gone through losing a life’s partner, so I can’t imagine how much she aches if even I miss Mose so much as a son-in-law.

Two-year-old Jennifer asks every night when Daddy will come home. She wants him to rock her to sleep. How do you explain to her he never is coming back? I pray God can give me the wisdom I need to help my daughter and grandbabies. We keep reminding ourselves God makes no mistakes.

Susan and our family are so very thankful for all the cards, gifts and the prayers that are being said on our behalf. It does not bring Mose back, but it helps ease the burden. Please know it is all greatly appreciated. We can feel the support.

Dec. 27 was our youngest grandchild, Allison’s, first birthday. How can it be possible sweet little Allison is already one-year old? She is so petite but mighty. She’s walking everywhere and has the biggest smile. Her bright blue eyes twinkle with happiness, so sweet and innocent, and she doesn’t know the pain the rest of us are feeling.

Daughter Elizabeth made her a cake and also one for T.J., who turned two on Dec. 17. That day was a visitation day for Mose, so T.J. didn’t really have much of a special birthday. Having cakes for both him and Allison made him smile. Although Allison has her daddy’s blue eyes, T.J. on the other hand looks so much like his daddy, Tim, but has brown eyes like his mother.

Daughter Verena still is staying with daughter Susan and her sweet little ones. We really miss having her here at home but are so glad she’s there to help Susan. Verena is a great listener and has been a comfort to Susan when she needs someone to vent to. May the good Lord bless her for putting others’ needs before her own. Of course, Jennifer and Ryan are glad to have her to cuddle with. It doesn’t replace their daddy, but it gives them comfort.

Tomorrow, the men and boys from our church district will cut wood for Susan’s stove. Hopefully, it will be enough for the winter. A neighbor offered his woods to cut wood out of. So many kind deeds have been done for her. It does help to know others care and are praying for all of us. Let go, and let God — that can be a challenge for us as humans sometimes, so we continue to trust in God. God bless you.

<strong>3 1/2 cups powdered sugar</strong>

<strong>1 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter</strong>

<strong>4 ounces cream cheese, softened</strong>

<strong>1/2 cup butter, softened</strong>

<strong>1/2 teaspoon vanilla</strong>

<strong>Melting chocolate</strong>

Mix together everything except the melting chocolate until thoroughly blended. Shape into eggs or balls. Dip into melted chocolate. Place the eggs or balls on wax paper to harden.