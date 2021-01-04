Dirty words, phony 'proof' and Zoey's return

Get ready to wash your mouth out with soap. While hosted with mock solemnity by Nicolas Cage, Netflix’s new docuseries “History of Swear Words” boasts some serious scholarship. In each brief episode, Cage introduces an oath (the kind that can’t appear in the newspaper) and a panel of historians, critics, scholarly dictionary types, actors, comedians, linguists and authors discuss the history, use, abuse and cultural effect of each “dirty” word.

“History” offers a wealth of film and performance clips and features discussions of the specific Hollywood studio rules limiting the number of swear words allowed for each ratings category. Apparently, a PG-rated film can contain one F-bomb, but a second will bounce it up (or down) to an R. While the peanut gallery nearly unanimously agrees Samuel L. Jackson is likely the greatest offender (or most talented artist) when it comes to the florid use of the F-word, the title actually is held by a much younger performer whose unhinged use of the epithet in a single motion picture puts him at the top of the filthy heap.

“Swear Words” takes obscenity seriously and respects the power of these taboo outbursts. Participants respect the power of these oaths and treat them with a kind of reverence. It might not be suitable in mixed company, but it respects its viewers’ intelligence.

— Speaking of intelligence, most of us know when someone starts a statement with “honestly,” they most likely are about to tell a lie. Similarly, when someone starts to lecture you with the words “My friend,” it’s a good chance he’s not a fan of yours.

So, when the History channel, home to “Ancient Aliens,” launches a series called “The Proof Is Out There” (9 p.m.), you know where I’m going with this review.

Each episode will examine seemingly shocking footage of unexplained phenomena and subject it to a panel of experts who determine if the clip has been faked or if it might be “real.”

The proliferation of cable series offering “proof” and credulous speculation about ghosts, aliens, Bigfoot and mermaids is hardly a new phenomenon. It’s hard to say if such programs help create or merely reflect a kind of popular selfishness and soft-headedness that encourages people to treat science and evidence as mere “opinion.”

The fact is, a culture of science-denying has helped create conditions that have contributed to a preventable outbreak of COVID that has claimed more than 300,000 lives. And there’s a good chance the same narcissistic ignorance that challenged the usefulness of masks will complicate the rollout of a COVID vaccine. Stupidity has its costs, and programmers who promote popular ignorance as “entertainment” deserve condemnation.

• Zoey takes stock after a long absence on “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14). For the uninitiated, Jane Levy stars as Zoey, a buttoned-down coder whose brain went haywire during a routine procedure, allowing her to hear other people’s thoughts and feelings expressed as they burst into popular songs — a variation on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” a brilliant but low-rated CW series with far more original stories and musical numbers.

• A hot-tempered chef leaves the kitchen on “Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• ABC adds “The Wonderful World of Disney” (7 p.m., TV-PG) to its winter schedule. As it has for decades, “World” will showcase family-friendly fare, beginning tonight with the 2019 version of “The Lion King.” This “Wonderful World” also will promote the Disney+ service, where subscribers can stream “The Lion King” any time they want.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Lifetime unspools a “Rizzoli & Isles” (2 p.m. to 3 a.m., TV-14) marathon.

• “Election Day in America” (6 p.m., CNN) covers two Senate races in Georgia.

• After a classroom tiff, a teacher vanishes on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Going viral on “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• “Underground” (8 p.m., OWN, TV-14), the 2016 epic series about slaves leaving their “masters” via the underground railway, returns to cable. It originally aired on WGN.

• Gang wars erupt on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A patient sparks flashbacks for Grace on “Nurses” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A spoiled heiress (Bette Davis) only appreciates life after receiving a terminal diagnosis in the 1939 melodrama “Dark Victory” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), co-starring Humphrey Bogart and Ronald Reagan.

SERIES NOTES

One last thing on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “World’s Funniest Animals” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG), followed by a repeat episode (7:30 p.m.) ... Dean Cain hosts two episodes of “Masters of Illusion” (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Tracee Ellis Ross appears on “Conan” (10 p.m., TBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Gwen Stefani and Ralph Macchio on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC).