Prince Philip's century of service; Dorothy and her friends

Soon, there will be a streaming service for every taste and programming niche. The True Royalty premium service already offers documentaries and specials for viewers who can’t get enough of all things Windsor.

“Prince Philip: An Extraordinary Life” debuts today on that outlet, profiling the royal who has been the queen’s husband for more than 70 years and whose life spans about 100 years of court intrigue, historical tragedy and international diplomacy.

This being True Royalty TV, don’t expect a warts-and-all take on His Royal Highness. At the same time, it is not the fawning hagiography I expected. Viewers of “The Crown” will enjoy contrasting this documentary look at the Philip portrayed in that lavish series. The film is filled with a wealth of archival footage and intimate photographs. It is accompanied by commentary by royal biographers speaking in posh and plummy accents as well as reporters on the Windsor beat, some of whom confess they might have been a bit hard on Philip during the years.

The film offers a generous slant on his reputation for making inappropriate and politically incorrect comments while meeting the public in both Britain and abroad. Experts explain he basically has spent the past 60 years in a receiving line, greeting strangers who understandably are nervous around His Royal Highness. His alleged “gaffes” usually involve his efforts to put his subjects at ease. And not all of his “jokes” look terribly nice in cold print. I can relate.

“An Extraordinary Life” breaks no new ground in documentary filmmaking. It basically offers a chronological account of a life of duty and family accompanied by a rather generic soundtrack. On the other hand, compared to “The Crown,” nearly every television production seems wanting. Not to be morbid, but any retrospective on the life of a 99-year-old man has the air of a prepared obituary about it, a film ready to air, just in time and “just in case.”

For American viewers, “Life” is rather timely. In a scant three weeks, Sen. Kamala Harris will be sworn in as our first female vice president. That makes her husband, Doug, America’s very first “second gentleman.” He could do worse than studying Philip’s performance in a prominent supporting role.

