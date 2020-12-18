BREW DUDE: Reimaging company holiday parties

Here is something you probably never thought you would hear me say: I miss company holiday parties. Because of COVID, obviously there won’t be any parties with co-workers — some of them you like, some of them you don’t — where you gather around a sort of oddly put-together event to more than likely drink, eat and maybe win prizes.

Living and working in Kankakee means Brickstone beer usually is served at these things, which, for me, is always a welcome companion to awkward small talk and waiting for prizes to be handed out.

I hadn’t thought about this absence in my life until my brother, Anthony, texted me the designs to some canned beverages he was getting for his employees at Amorphology. Anthony actually introduced me to craft beer a few years before I was ready for it with a bottle of Russian River’s Pliny the Elder and Deschutes’ The Abyss.

I don’t count this moment as my entry into craft beer, but I remember it fondly as my cool older brother showing me stuff I didn’t like mostly because he was my older brother. I since have had these beers again and deeply enjoy them.

Anthony sent me pictures of slick-looking can designs for an IPA, a White Wine and a Hard Seltzer with his company’s logo on them. Eliqs made the designs.

Anthony went with this company because one of the Marines in his battalion is married to one of the co-founders of Eliqs. Amorphology decided not to throw a company holiday party this year, so these Eliqs canned beverages are a super neat substitution for this annual get together.

“Because of our concern to protect our employees, we decided not to do a holiday party,” said Amorphology chief operating officer Jason Anthony Riley. “I started looking for ways that we could still celebrate the year as a team, and, in spite of the difficulties of 2020, we have much to celebrate. Once I heard about Eliqs, I knew I found the right gift. It was a way to support another local start-up company and small business while also give a cool gift to our company’s team members so that we could celebrate together apart.”

Eliqs is a company that operates out of Southern California and teams up with Santa Monica Brew Works to make the beer they design the custom can labels for. They offer their customers the choice between a Blonde Ale, a Pilsner and an IPA to be put into these custom cans.

“We founded Eliqs because we believed everyone deserved the right to create their own custom beverage,” said Eliqs co-founder Joe Schwappach. “The COVID pandemic put a halt to most in-person events. Perhaps now more so than ever, however, Eliqs provides an organic and thematic connection between everyone attending a virtual event, supporting a cause or sharing in some other unifying initiative. Especially during the holidays, our physical isolation can be difficult and draining to face.”

He continued to explain through the design, creation and sharing of Eliqs’ custom beverages, teams of all types can achieve the traditional camaraderie and cheer usually associated with end-of-year festivities through a uniquely new and tasty medium.

We can’t get these cans or beverages in Kankakee, or really outside of California, but I thought this was a super interesting way to rethink the company Christmas party. As I did during the summer, you could try to do a virtual Christmas party, which would make for a perfect way to simulate the open bar and finger foods of any run-of-the-mill Christmas party. You might even be able to focus on and invite only the co-workers you would sit with at one of the tables usually off to the side in Brickstone’s back party room or close to the bar at the Kankakee Boat Club.

My list of beers you are likely to get at a company Christmas party in Kankakee include: APA from Brickstone Brewery, Winter Lager from Samuel Adams and Fistmas from Revolution Brewing. You can find each of these in 12-ounce bottles or cans in six packs at grocery stores. If you wanted to have a nice evening on a Zoom chat with friends, you could buy all of these for less than $30 and have a great virtual time with five other people — throw in homemade cookies, some puppy chow or whatever, and you’ve got yourself a ball.