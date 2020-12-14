Network finales, political murder and Rockettes' red glare

Network television's long winter's nap is upon us. "The Voice" is over, and tonight, contestants on "The Amazing Race" (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) descend upon New Orleans in hopes of winning the $1 million prize. Similarly, "The Masked Singer" (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) glances back at the season and crowns a winner on its finale (8 p.m., TV-PG).

On the CW, the European import "Devils" (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) wraps up its 10-episode season as a dossier might be Dominic's undoing.

-- Because thousands cannot throng to city downtowns for holiday window shopping, TV offers a vicarious experience with specials such as "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes -- At Home Holiday Special" (7 p.m., NBC, TV-G). The dance company has been touring since 2015 and performing at its Rockefeller Center location since Radio City Music Hall's opening in 1932. Named after billionaire John D. Rockefeller, the center was constructed during the worst years of the Great Depression and was seen as a sign of business resilience as well as a chance to soften the image of its namesake, a man known for monopolistic business practices and violent strike-breaking tactics.

-- HBO broadcasts "The Art of Political Murder" (8 p.m., TV-14), a 2019 documentary examination of the 1998 assassination of Guatemalan Bishop Juan Gerardi. Two days after releasing a damning report linking the country's military to death squad abuses during the civil war, the bishop was found bludgeoned to death in the house garage of the Church of San Sebastian in Guatemala. A farcical coverup ensued. "Art" interviews those who have worked for more than 20 years to keep the case alive, often at great personal risk.

-- "The Expanse" continues its intergalactic intrigue for a fifth season, streaming on Amazon Prime. Originally a Syfy series, "The Expanse" has been renewed for a sixth season by the streaming service.

-- A repeat "Saturday Night Live" (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) special unwraps Christmas sketches from years past. Chevy Chase, an original "SNL" cast member, leads the antics in the 1989 comedy "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m., AMC, TV-PG). It's interesting to note how the megawatt excess seen as tacky in that film has inspired the competition series "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), following illuminations from New Jersey to Arizona.

"SNL" veterans Mike Myers and Dana Carvey turned their "Wayne's World" skit into a full-length 1992 comedy (8 p.m., Starz Encore). Along with perhaps "The Blues Brothers" (5:45 p.m., Showtime), this is the most successful transition from 10-minute bit to feature film. Many other "SNL" routines have not survived adaptation. "It's Pat" comes to mind, as does "A Night at the Roxbury."

-- "NOVA" (9 p.m., PBS, r, TV-PG, check local listings) repeats "Apollo's Daring Mission," recalling the Apollo 8 voyage to lunar orbit that coincided with the holidays in 1968. While eclipsed by Neil Armstrong's first steps some seven months later, Apollo 8's dramatic views of the lunar surface and glimpses of Earth from afar, accompanied by a reading from the book of Genesis by astronauts Bill Anders, Jim Lovell and Frank Borman, still ranks among the most powerful and emotional Christmas Eve moments in television history.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

-- A fired columnist returns home in the 2020 romance "Christmas She Wrote" (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

-- Sparks fly when party planners collaborate in the 2019 romance "Twinkle All the Way" (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

-- The competition continues on "Rocket Around the Xmas Tree: Wreck the Halls" (7 p.m., Science, TV-PG) with "Snowball Flight!"

-- A creepy preacher targets a teen on "S.W.A.T." (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

-- A minor crime means deportation for one defendant on "For Life" (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Estranged from his wife (Jodie Foster) and family, a suicidal toy executive (Mel Gibson) learns to live again after he embraces the teachings of a talking rodent hand puppet in the curious 2011 melodrama "The Beaver" (7 p.m., TMCX). Mel gave it his all in this ludicrous misfire, as he is said to have done in his recent angry Santa movie, "Fatman."

SERIES NOTES

A night in Tunisia on "SEAL Team" (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... The holidays erupt on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Tom Hanks and Leslie Odom Jr. appear on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Tina Fey, Patty Jenkins and Marcus King on "The Tonight Show" (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Stacey Abrams and Holland Taylor visit "Late Night With Seth Meyers" (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington appear on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (11:37 p.m., CBS).