More pratical ways to simplify your life

A poll conducted on Twitter revealed about 44 percent of respondents said they would be willing to accept a 10 percent reduction in pay if they could work at home permanently to spend less time commuting and spend more time with their families.

It is a lovely thought, but is it realistic? Earning less is hardly an option for most people. But that doesn’t mean we cannot take small steps to simplify our complicated lives. With a little effort here and there, before you know it, your efforts will add up to something significant.

<strong>DECLUTTER</strong>

Dejunking your life by getting rid of clutter is a cheap, fast and effective way to become physically and financially sound. It’s also the path to emotional and intellectual happiness.

<strong>CULTIVATE CONTENTMENT</strong>

Choose to be happy with what you have. Memorize these eight words, and repeat them regularly: “Buy what I need; want what I have.” The social imperative one must consume to be happy is what breeds dissatisfaction and unfulfillment — the constant ratcheting up of standard demands we constantly upgrade in order to keep up. It takes a conscious effort to desire less.

<strong>WRITE THINGS DOWN</strong>

Write down the things you need to remember, and forget everything else. Don’t allow your mind to dwell on things over which you have no control.

<strong>SHARE; LEND; BORROW; RENT</strong>

Part of the reason we have our love affair with shopping and consumerism is because we think we need to personally own everything we use. Before you agree to complicate your life further with yet another possession, consider the alternatives.

<strong>UNPLUG</strong>

Turn off the TV, and activate “do not disturb.” You might not realize how your household television viewing and time on social media are affecting your purchasing and lifestyle choices. If you are addicted to television, kicking the habit will simplify your life and allow you to find satisfaction.

<strong>DRIVE A SIMPLE CAR</strong>

High-end, luxury automobiles are nice to drive, but they can complicate one’s life. Typically, they are gas-guzzlers and expensive to insure, register, maintain and repair.

<strong>TAKE CHARGE OF THE PHONE</strong>

Just because it happens to be a convenient time for someone to call you doesn’t mean it’s convenient for you to answer. Direct that call to voicemail, and then return calls at your discretion when it is convenient. Getting control of the phone will add simplicity to your life.

<strong>BECOME LABEL-CONSCIOUS</strong>

Unless it’s mandatory for your profession, do not buy clothes that must be dry-cleaned. You’ll save time, aggravation and a ton of money during the long haul.

<strong>GET UP EARLIER</strong>

The best hour of the day is the one right before you normally get up. It may take you a few weeks to truly enjoy that hour right before dawn, but when you create the habit, you will be amazed by the simplicity those 60 quiet, stress-free minutes will add to your day.