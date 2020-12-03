'Baby Chimp Rescue' and 'Your Honor' debut

The ancient notion of a “barrel full of monkeys” comes to mind as you watch “Baby Chimp Rescue” (7 p.m. Saturday, BBC America, TV-PG), a three-part look at a chimpanzee orphanage in Liberia. Sadly, it’s not the only throwback involved.

Jenny and Jim Desmond, an American couple, have amassed a “family” of 21 chimps. All of them were orphaned when their mothers were murdered by poachers for “bushmeat.” The group has outgrown its compound, forcing the Desmonds to embark on an ambitious project of acquiring land for a wild chimp sanctuary.

First, they must instruct their rambunctious bunch to learn to live in the jungle. In nature, the mother would teach the chimps how to recognize dangerous snakes, search for food, climb trees and other skills. The Desmonds become teachers with the help of chimp expert Ben Garrod.

These lessons in turn show the audience just how close we are to these higher primates. At one point, a chimp is seen trying to lace Jenny’s sneakers in ways that demonstrate smarts and observational skills well beyond that of a human toddler.

The Desmonds’ dedication is undeniably noble, but similar to a lot of projects related to Africa, “Rescue” reflects some vestigial attitudes toward human hierarchies some might find troubling.

As you might expect, many of the “star” chimps are given names and short profiles describing their story and attributes. There are also rescue dogs on the compound who have bonded with the chimps, and they, too, have names and backstories. Local Liberians work with the Desmonds and are described as an essential part of the team. In interviews, they offer their own takes on the chimps’ education and advancement.

I waited in vain for any of these African men and women to be named or introduced. At one point, one of the staff opens a cage door, and Jenny says, “Thank you, Roosevelt.” That’s as close as we get.

It’s hard to determine if the “natives” are nameless because they are African or because they are merely staff.

• Watergate taught us “the coverup is always worse than the crime.” It’s also the gist of the new 10-part miniseries “Your Honor” (9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA), starring Bryan Cranston.

Adapted from an Israeli series, “Honor” explores the lengths an upstanding judge (Cranston) might go to to protect his son (Hunter Doohan).

It’s difficult to offer much description without spoiling the opener for viewers. Suffice it to say, the son makes a very bad choice under some extremely extenuating circumstances, events that land him on the wrong side of some dangerous characters. When Judge Desiato realizes what’s at stake, he makes the fateful decision to go outside of the law he represents.

It also is safe to reveal the actions that set this nightmare in motion unfold with all the shocks of a horror movie. I’m not ashamed to reveal I nearly jumped out of my seat and audibly winced more than once. And if you’re even a little bit asthmatic, you might have your inhaler handy.

Unfortunately, after its roller-coaster introduction, “Honor” settles into a rather slow-moving pattern of hastily improvised lies and their unraveling. Judge Desiato, introduced as a thoughtful, deliberate and fair-minded man, quickly descends into someone who makes one careless step after another. It’s not only impossible to believe he was ever a judge, it’s as if he never watched a detective show in his life. It’s painful to watch Cranston’s character breaking bad so badly.

Bryan Cranston always is worth watching, and the cast includes stellar performers Michael Stuhlbarg (“Boardwalk Empire”) and Hope Davis (“In Treatment”). So, should you check out “Your Honor”? By all means. Investing 10 hours in this slow-motion train wreck is entirely your call.

<strong>SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS</strong>

— College football action includes Oregon at California (6 p.m., ESPN), Clemson at Virginia Tech (6:30 p.m., ABC), Alabama at LSU (7 p.m., CBS), Baylor at Oklahoma (7 p.m., Fox).

— The prospect of less-than-stellar in-laws spoils a holiday engagement in the 2020 romantic comedy “A Christmas Surprise” (7 p.m., BET, TV-14).

— A couple becomes more than friends while working on an engagement party in the 2020 holiday romance “Let’s Meet Again on Christmas Eve” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-PG).

— Museum renovations put pressure on a bride-to-be in the 2020 romance “Christmas in Evergreen: Bells Are Ringing” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Shot on location in East Aurora, N.Y., near Buffalo, the 2020 romance “A Royal Christmas Engagement” (8 p.m., ION, TV-PG) includes scenes at Vidler’s 5 & 10, a quirky old-fashioned family-owned emporium that has been operating for 90 years.

— Jason Bateman hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring performances by Morgan Wallen.

<strong>SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS</strong>

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): GOP links to a PPE boondoggle; college sports and COVID; a profile of Viola Davis.

— “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” (7 p.m., MTV, TV-14) recalls past ceremonies.

— A columnist loses her job right before the holidays in the 2020 romance “Christmas She Wrote” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

— Nancy stabilizes a tottering administration and assures her husband’s legacy on the season finale of “The Reagans” (7 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Dolly Parton recalls her childhood and sings seasonal favorites on “A Holly Dolly Christmas” (7:30 p.m., CBS).

— The Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos meet in NFL action (7:30 p.m., NBC).

— Rue observes a post-relapse Christmas on a special episode of “Euphoria” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— Life during the pandemic on the 11th season premiere of “Shameless” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— A grim anniversary on “Murder on Middle Beach” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— Adult Swim debuts the second season of “Lazor Wulf” (11 p.m., Cartoon, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A mild-mannered editor (James Stewart) falls under the spell of a Greenwich Village witch (Kim Novak) and her groovy coven in the 1958 romantic comedy “Bell, Book and Candle” (12:30 p.m., Saturday, TCM). Jack Lemmon, Ernie Kovacs, Hermione Gingold co-star, along with a very cool Christmas tree.

SATURDAY SERIES

“Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “The Wall” (8 p.m., r, NBC) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

“Football Night in America” (6 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Disrespect on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Supermarket Sweep” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Space cadets on “Pandora” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A spending splurge on “Bless the Harts” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Linda’s free time on “Bob’s Burgers” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Tobin’s secret is out on “The Outpost” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS, TV-14): In the Navy (8:30 p.m.); no Petty matter (9:30 p.m.) ... Muckraking on “Family Guy” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “Card Sharks” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).