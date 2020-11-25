'Empires of New York' and Errol Morris' acid flashback

Paul Giamatti (“Billions”) lends his voice to “Empires of New York” (7 p.m. Sunday, CNBC), narrating a tabloid fantasy disguised as a history of the 1980s.

“Empires” profiles seminal figures from the period, junk-bond king Ivan Boesky, hotelier and “Queen of Mean” Leona Helmsley, gangster John Gotti, prosecutor and future mayor Rudolph Giuliani and media-savvy developer and future president Donald Trump.

The five-part series runs through Dec. 27, chronicling a decade that saw New York City rise from squalor and bankruptcy to a kind of feisty glitz, even if much of it was financed by sketchy debt and speculation.

Curiously absent among its major profiles are Ed Koch, the mayor associated with the city’s 1980s turnaround, and Australian media mogul Rupert Murdoch, who used the tabloid New York Post and later his Fox empire to celebrate law & order politics, tax-cut conservatism, sleazy celebrity gossip and vulgar and ostentatious displays of wealth. Both were more influential at the time than the five profiled in “Empires.”

There’s a certain sleazy audacity to this series. Three of its five main figures spent time in prison and the remaining two, Trump and Giuliani, have uncertain legal futures.

Above all, it presents a “legend” of the 1980s with a certain slapdash approach to history and fact. Early in the first episode, while covering the 1980 election, Ronald Reagan is referred to as “an unlikely candidate” who had come out of nowhere. That would have come as a surprise to anyone who had seen him almost wrest the nomination from sitting president Gerald Ford in 1976. Calling Reagan, always a front-runner in 1980, “unlikely” flies in the face of reality. But tabloids don’t report events, they shape them to their narrative.

Curiously, “Empires” airs as New York City undergoes an economic meltdown and identity crisis. New York isn’t the broken-down city depicted in the beginning of “Empires,” but its future may be even more uncertain.

• Directed by Errol Morris (“Thin Blue Line”), “My Psychedelic Love Story” (8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-14) recalls a curious chapter in the history of the counterculture.

Employing striking graphics, reenactments and period footage and photography, “Love Story” offers an extended interview with Joanna Harcourt-Smith, who spent her 20s as the lover of LSD guru Timothy Leary, when he was on the run from the U.S. government after being sprung from prison by the Weather Underground.

Recalling a hallucinogenic odyssey that took them from Switzerland to Kabul, Harcourt-Smith’s recollections evoke the political paranoia of the time. She wonders aloud if the entire escapade wasn’t some elaborate trap set up by the government to ensnare Leary, a former Harvard professor condemned by President Nixon as the most dangerous man in America.

Fans of Morris’ documentaries are used to his habit of following peculiar characters down rabbit holes. But for all of her youthful beauty and exotic radical chic, Harcourt-Smith is an unreliable narrator. What would you expect of someone who took acid every day for years?

Her story seems better suited as one chapter in a richer tale. Spending the better part of two hours with her is wearisome. I learned more about her story reading her obituary. Harcourt-Smith died on Oct. 11.

• Just a day after Disney+ debuted its new “Black Beauty,” HBO presents “The Call of the Wild” (7 p.m. Saturday), a 2020 adaptation of Jack London’s 1903 novel. The modern-day “Beauty” relates the tale of a mustang ripped from the wild to the posh domesticity of a Long Island paddock. “Wild” sticks closer to London’s story of a family dog taken from the comforts of his California home to the tooth-and-claw savagery of the frozen north.

“Call of the Wild” might concern the turn-of-the-century Yukon country, but the movie tells a tale of 2020. As it stands, the film is considered a commercial failure but only because it was yanked from theaters in March, as COVID-19 struck. It actually made more money in its second week, a rarity for big-budget wide releases. Some critics quibbled about the special effects, but were generally pleased with Harrison Ford’s performance and narration.

• Alan Cumming hosts “Masterpiece: 50 Fabulous Years” (7 p.m., PBS). The special glances back at the Sunday-night institution that has aired such favorites as “I, Claudius,” (1976); “Bleak House” (1985 and 2005); “Prime Suspect” (1991); and “House of Cards” (1991) over the years.

CULT CHOICE

Henry Fonda stars in the 1967 Western “Welcome to Hard Times” (5 p.m. Saturday, TCM, TV-PG), directed by Burt Kennedy and based on a novel by E.L. Doctorow.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).