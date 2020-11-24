Turkey mania! Thanksgiving coloring contest nets overwhelming response

Daily Journal staff report

We invited our residents to “Dress the Turkey” this Thanksgiving, and they answered the call in spectacular fashion. In the coloring contest’s second year we received 420 entries!

After receiving such a great response in the first year, we decided to increase the number of prizes and award them in age categories. This year’s entries are from as young as 2 and as young at heart as 92.

We called it a coloring contest, but some readers took the assignment a step further in their quest to win the $500 grand prize. Some not only broke out the crayons and markers, they also used glitter, googly eyes, feathers, pipe cleaners, pom-pom balls and more. Some transformed the turkey into an entirely different character. And others — like Addison Haas, 12, and her grand prize winning “Pepper” turkey — sought to save the turkey with pleas for other main dishes this holiday season. But not all felt that way ... one reader incorporated a dinner plate with their entry.

A couple even showed the Daily Journal some love with their turkeys paying homage to their hometown newspaper. Thanks for the shout-outs, Vince De Beneditto and Kay Nickles!

Overall, we were amazed at the dedication shown by those who entered our contest and choosing winners was no easy task.

We originally planned to print our favorites, but decided to print each and every entry we received. In such a hard year, we figured we could use all the joy we can get. So dig into the next 15 pages and enjoy the artistry of the Kankakee County community, both young and not so young.

Grand prize winner: Addison Haas, 12, "Pepper"

Ages 2-5

1st: Noah Butler, 5, "Firefighter Noah"

2nd: Kamrie Sosnowski, 3, "Zeek"

3r: Mack Hughes, 4, "Michael Jordan"

Ages 6-10

1st: Jack Norrington, 10

2nd: Armani Rosemary Harvell, 6, "Kennedy"

3rd: Jackson Johnson, 9, "Rainbow"

Ages 11-18

1st: Vince De Beneditto, 13, "DJ Gobble"

2nd: Claire Hertz, 13

3rd: Isabella Kirkpatrick, 13

Ages 19-49

1st: Crystal Kraemer, 38, "Bob Ross"

2nd: Casey Torchio, 36, "Crispy from Turks and Cookos"

3rd: Kylie Woodworth, 24, "Fancy Nancy"

Age 50 and up

1st: Jolene Maas, "Perky Turkey"

2nd: Rosemary Babinski, 74, "Little Stitches"

3rd: Linda Longtin, 77, "Sparky"