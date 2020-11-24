Dollar-store lightbulbs, free windshield repair and more reader tips

Not all companies are starving for business these days. In fact, some are setting records for growth. Any kind of repair business probably is doing great during these economically turbulent times.

That makes sense. After all, it doesn’t require a Mensa membership to know most often, it is cheaper to repair than to replace. And how about those dollar stores? If you can separate the good stuff from junk, it is likely you will discover a lot of ways to spend less.

That leads me to today’s first in a fun collection of my readers’ great money-saving tips, tricks and bright ideas.

<strong>LED LIGHTBULBS</strong>

Here’s a surprising dollar-store item you can buy cheap without sacrificing quality: LED lightbulbs. I got this tip from a man who works at my town’s Home Energy Audit office. According to this expert, the quality is equal to those lightbulbs found at Home Depot and Lowe’s but for so much cheaper. I now keep a stash of bulbs from my local 99 Cents Only store. Other dollar stores stock them, too. <strong>— Jan</strong>

<strong>WINDSHIELD REPAIR</strong>

Call your insurance agent to report a small crack in your car’s windshield. Some insurance companies will fix cracks or “stars” for free, provided they’re smaller in size than a quarter, in order to prevent larger claims in the future. Some companies even will send a repair person to your home or work to make it convenient for you. <strong>— Mark</strong>

<strong>SUNGLASS READERS</strong>

I bought some sunglasses from the fishing department — and they’re meant to be magnifying glasses used for tying fish line. They are very similar to traditional over-the-counter “readers.” I love them, and they work great while reading a book in the sun. <strong>— Cecelia</strong>

<strong>CORD CORRAL</strong>

To corral a group of cords under your desk or behind a TV, buy a plastic shower rod cover (check the dollar store, Walmart, Target or online). Cut it to your desired length. Then, spread it open and enclose the cords. You even can match it to your carpet color to make the cords less visible. <strong>— Maggie</strong>

<strong>FRESH SCENT</strong>

Scented candle stubs from used candles will keep your car smelling fresh. Put the wax pieces in a can or a small container, and leave them in your car. On warm days, the wax will melt and fill the car with a nice fragrance. <strong>— Tricia</strong>

<strong>DRAPERY CLOSER</strong>

Bring a large binder clip when traveling. Hotel drapes never will close completely without one, no matter what. (You’ve got a better chance of winning a carnival prize than you do of getting a set of hotel drapes to overlap enough to shut out the light.) A big hair clip, a chip clip or even a small clip also can do the job. Keep it with your other toiletries and essentials. Catching some ZZZ’s then will be a breeze without that band of light stabbing you in the eye. <strong>— Name withheld</strong>

<strong>SQUEAKY CLEAN</strong>

Clean the inside of your dishwasher with two packets of unsweetened lemon Kool-Aid. Pour the packets of Kool-Aid into each of the dishwasher’s detergent cups, and run it empty on the longest and hottest cycle available. Lemon Kool-Aid is loaded with citric acid, which is just what you need to remove soap residue and hard water minerals that collect inside the dishwasher. <strong>— Katie</strong>

<strong>GOOD TO THE LAST BIT</strong>

When you get to the bottom of the cereal bag and there is still a significant amount of cereal, but you don’t want all that cereal powder in your bowl, pour it all into a colander. Shake the powder out, and pour the cereal into your bowl: Nothing is wasted. <strong>— Jane</strong>