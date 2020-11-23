Santa Sleighs Down Main: Featuring the Lighting of Main Street

Santa Claus coming to downtown Manteno!

Join the Village of Manteno as we kick off the holiday season with the 8

th Annual Lighting of Main Street on Saturday,

December 5th. The event looks a little different this year—as Santa will be “Sleighing” down Main Street—parade style.

He is scheduled to arrive on Main Street at 5:30pm and the Lighting of Main Street takes place as he makes his way

through downtown. The parade starts at Main & Division, heading north, down Second Street and back south down Main.

We encourage spectators to line Main and Second Streets, but please practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

To round out the Christmas spirit, take a stroll through the Manteno Chamber of Commerce Christmas Tree Lane at the

Square on Second. Forty trees will be decorated by local businesses. The trees will be on display from December 5-

January 3.

For more information, visit us at www.villageofmanteno.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VillageofManteno.