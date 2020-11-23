Nuns in a haunted house: 'Black Narcissus' on FX

FX remakes a classic film and offers it as a three-part limited series. I had a bad feeling about similar efforts when they first announced “Fargo,” and that has been a triumph. So, I decided to give this “Black Narcissus” (7 p.m., TV-MA) the benefit of the doubt.

Based on a best-selling novel by Rumer Godden, “Narcissus” relates the story of an order of British nuns who set up a convent school in the remote Himalayan palace of Mopu. Known as “the house of women” because a local warlord once kept his harem there, it has a tragic history. The current general (Kulvinder Ghir) hopes the presence of holy women can cleanse the place of its evil reputation, as it was there his sister, Srimati (Gianni Gonsalves), committed suicide.

The nuns of Saint Faith have problems of their own. Headstrong and overconfident, the mother superior, Sister Clodagh (Gemma Arterton), might have unwisely entered religious life to get over a broken heart. She must contend with the nervous sister Ruth (Aisling Franciosi) as well as the altitude, indifferent locals and the handsome and louche Mr. Dean (Alessandro Nivola), a British expat working for the general who comes to her rescue time and again.

The 1947 adaptation by Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger featured cinematography by Jack Cardiff many believe represents the greatest triumph of the Technicolor process.

In the decades since, many visitors to the Himalayas claim they have seen the original location of that film, not knowing its Palace of Mopu was built entirely on a set. Such were the miracles of Powell-Pressburger productions, films that represent the distinction between mere special effects and art.

In that film, the slow unraveling of Sisters Clodagh and Ruth could be blamed on a lush location, its exotic pull, erotic past and ever-present winds. In this miniseries, Mopu literally is haunted.

The nuns of Saint Faith have banished mirrors from their midst. When poor Sr. Ruth stumbles upon a looking glass, she just can’t stop gazing. And soon she’s got company. But not among the living.

This takes “Black Narcissus” in a whole new direction. And, mercifully, away from unfair comparisons to a masterpiece.