Dolly's latest Christmas treat is a doozy

It’s only the weekend before Thanksgiving, but we already might have arrived at the Christmas special of 2020. I’m not saying “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” is good, but you won’t soon forget it.

Streaming Sunday on Netflix, “Square” offers a full-blown musical with extensive choreography by director Debbie Allen.

The story, if you can call it that, takes place in Fullerville, a little town that looks as though it came out of a Thomas Kinkaid painting. Christine Baranski plays Regina Fuller, an embittered former resident out to sell the town to shopping center developers (Cheetah Mall) and evict everyone on Christmas Eve, no less.

Parton plays a wraithlike homeless woman as well as an angel. Treat Williams is Regina’s former love interest and owner of a hardware store-turned-secondhand outlet that looks suspiciously like a Cracker Barrel gift shop. He’s the keeper of the town’s memories and tells us about it in a song.

Much of the dialogue is sung, and the musical numbers propel the story. Similar to the story, the lyrics sound as though they were made up on the spot. The stories and songs involve a handsome pastor (Josh Segarra) and his cheerful wife (Mary Lane Haskell) and their fertility issues, a feisty hairdresser (Jenifer Lewis), a possible brain cancer diagnosis, a foundling child and a digressive homage to “The Wizard of Oz” (7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Sunday, TBS, TV-G).

No one can call Dolly Parton stingy, and “Christmas on the Square” comes overstuffed in every conceivable fashion.

• Some of the best books are best read. Some of the most powerful writing resists translation to the screen. Directors have been making adaptations of “The Great Gatsby” since the silent era, and none capture its poetry. Words that move, particularly on a personal and intimate level, don’t make for memorable “moving pictures.”

Further proof of this phenomenon arrives with “Between the World and Me” (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO, TV-14). Published to great acclaim in 2015, Ta-Nehisi Coates’ book unfolds as a long letter to his 15-year-old son, an epistemological version of “the talk” Black parents often have with their children, teaching them the facts of life in a society that does not seem to value Black people.

Coates relates his own story of growing up in Baltimore and puts that time and the present into the context of American history, a story, Coates contends, that is shot through with presumptions of white supremacy.

This production offers a chorus of voices reading passages, including the author and Angela Bassett, Angela Davis, Joe Morton, Wendell Pierce, Phylicia Rashad, Courtney B. Vance, Oprah Winfrey and many more.

There is a great deal of difference between the act of reading one man’s letter in his own voice and listening to it recited by a group. One offers a powerful communion between reader and writer, the other is a pious performance piece delivered by movie stars.

• “Belushi” (8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime, TV-MA) is director R.J. Cutler’s documentary take on the larger-than-life comedian who rocketed to fame on “Saturday Night Live” and was enjoying a successful movie career when he died of a drug overdose in 1982.

John Belushi’s short life has been so well chronicled, one wonders what even Cutler can add. At its most revealing, “Belushi” revisits the not-yet-famous man, a star high school athlete who was also an actor, a magnetic personality who would marry Judy, his high school sweetheart. In a comedy entourage that accentuated the outrageous, Belushi was the grown-up married man whose home was a gathering spot for meals and holidays.

Filled with reminiscences from the living (Chevy Chase and Dan Aykroyd) and the dead (Gilda Radner, Penny Marshall and Harold Ramis), “Belushi” fills in the blanks of its subject’s biography with extensive use of animation, offering a two-dimensional look at a child Belushi at home with his doting grandmother and other moments for which footage cannot be found.

While trying to impress his girlfriend (Louise Lasser), a New York weakling (Woody Allen) becomes embroiled in a Latin American revolution in the 1971 comedy “Bananas” (7 p.m. Sunday, TCM, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

