Family ties break down after Mom moves away

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> Since I moved eight years ago, my son, “Jim,” has visited me only once, and that’s because I gave his son my car. I rarely hear from him, and when I have visited, we barely talk. We have totally different ideas on life, and it has caused a rift in our relationship.

When I have visited Jim and his wife, they just sit, watch movies and eat takeout food unless I take them out and pay for the meal. During the years, I have given my son money and housed him when he went through a terrible divorce. His children are grown now, and I don’t hear from them either.

He remarried a woman he met on the internet who has different ideas on things than my family and the way I was brought up. It hurts me very much. What’s your opinion on what to do about this situation? I’m at a loss. <strong>— Let down in Idaho</strong>

<strong>DEAR LET DOWN:</strong> It’s sad, but the breakdown in your relationship with Jim started a long time ago. It should have been addressed then.

If the dynamics in your relationship are going to improve, you will have to convince them to discuss where things went off track, agree to disagree on certain topics and talk about other things when you see them. From what you have written, it appears you are doing all the work in the relationship, and that isn’t fair to you.

<strong>DEAR ABBY:</strong> I’m a gay male who has fallen in love with my best friend, who is straight. After months of feeling dishonest in our friendship, I told him how I felt. At first he seemed OK with it. He told me he couldn’t reciprocate those feelings, but he still loved me as his friend and asked me not to make it “weird.”

A month later, he said if I can’t find a way to fall out of love with him, we no longer could be friends. I didn’t change anything about my relationship with him. I maintained the status quo, and he seemed good with it. I don’t know what to do.

I am extremely sad because I don’t want to lose my best friend. We had a great relationship, which is why I thought he would appreciate my honesty and we could work through the issue. What’s your advice? <strong>— Turned down in Tennessee</strong>

<strong>DEAR TURNED DOWN:</strong> My advice is to accept it and move on. You really have no alternative.