Rehab help every step of the way

Offering physical therapy to a variety of clients, Ivy Rehab, <strong>813 N. Dixie Hwy</strong>, adjacent to the Phillips 66/CircleK in Momence, prides itself in providing personalized treatment.

Chelsea Krug, <strong>PT, DPT</strong>, treats musculoskeletal pain, sports injuries, post-operative orthopedic, and neurological rehabilitation patients including those suffering from dizziness and progressive diagnosis’ such as Parkinson’s. She also treats workman’s compensation, auto accidents, and select pediatric patients. Krug sees 40 to 50 patients a week, allowing herself the time it takes to treat the patient one on one, providing personalized treatment.

Because Illinois is a direct access state, a doctor’s order is not necessary to seek treatment at Ivy Rehab, unless your health care insurance requires it. While Ivy verifies benefits for its clients, it is best to confirm with your healthcare plan if a physician referral is required.

Ivy Rehab is an accommodating small clinic, that strives to get patients the treatment they need. “We put our patients first. We are not going to hand you a packet of exercises. I cue patients on how I want the exercise performed, providing hands-on treatment. We are doing right by the patient, giving them everything they need to succeed,” Krug said. “Most importantly, I want them to feel that they aren’t just here to exercise. I get to know them on a personal level while they are here.”

“We approach goals by having a discussion about what they are looking for out of PT. First, is it practical? Is it realistic, and how are we going to achieve those goals? And, is it something they want to do? Otherwise they are not going to reach those goals, if it’s something that is not important to them,” Krug said.

If you’re interested or think you could benefit from PT, please call our office at 815-507-2440.