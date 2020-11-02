Fun and games with grandchildren as family gathers

Supper is over, evening devotions have been said, and everyone either has gone to bed or is showering, reading or just relaxing as I write this column.

I took a few ham bones out of the freezer and decided to make a big kettle of ham and beans for supper.

Daughter Verena finished up on answering my reader mail today. I read all the letters and her answers. She wants me to see if she answered all the cooking questions OK. I am grateful she helps me out with it. I want to thank all of you for the encouraging words.

Loretta, 20, and Lovina, 16, helped me make a casserole to take along to daughter Susan’s and Mose’s house tomorrow. Mose’s parents, Joe and I and a few of our daughters, daughter Elizabeth and children all are planning to help paint, and the men will hang more pine boards on the ceiling. Cabinets will be installed hopefully yet this week. The bathroom is useable now. Hopefully, we will be able to finish up on the painting. Nephew Benjamin and Joe have been there the past few days hanging ceiling boards. Nephew Benjamin is off from work this week, so he was able to help out.

On Sunday, we had a large group for the noon meal: sister Emma and Jacob; their sons, Jacob, Steven and Benjamin; and Benjamin’s girlfriend, Crystal, and her son, Isaiah; niece Elizabeth and Manuel; niece Emma and Menno, and children Jessica and baby Menno Ray; sisters Verena and Susan; daughter Elizabeth, Tim and children Abigail, T.J. and Allison; daughter Susan and Mose, and children Jennifer and Ryan; Dustin (daughter Loretta’s boyfriend); and Daniel (daughter Lovina’s boyfriend). We are a total of 34 now when we get together.

The men deep fried fish outside in the deep fryer. Along with that we had mashed potatoes, gravy, pork and beans, macaroni salad, lettuce salad, cheese, hot peppers, salsa and chips, peach braid, pumpkin cake, mocha dessert, Jello cookies and ice cream. The fish were perch and blue gill caught by Joe and our family this summer. With everyone bringing a dish or two, the meal was a lot bigger than what I prepared.

With Jacob and Emma’s grandchildren and ours, along with Crystal’s son Isaiah, 3, there were eight children here age 4 and younger. Daughter Verena kept them entertained outside making piles of leaves to hide under for a while.

Then, they came inside and all sat on the steps of our stairway, singing and pretending to be in church. Little Allison even sat there, and everyone wanted her to be their “child.” So cute and precious. Nevertheless, you could say our house was filled with activity.

Games were played and then some food set out for whomever wanted to snack before they headed home. It was an enjoyable day. Jacob’s and Emma’s family and ours used to be together every weekend, but with both of us having our own families growing bigger it doesn’t happen quite as often.

We just received word sister-in-law Sarah Irene’s mother passed away. Our sympathy goes to brother Albert, Sarah Irene and the extended family. May God guide them through this time and always. God’s blessings to all.

<strong>2 teaspoons instant coffee</strong>

<strong>1 tablespoon hot water</strong>

<strong>1/4 cup melted butter</strong>

<strong>3 cups crumbled Oreo cookies</strong>

<strong>16 ounces cream cheese</strong>

<strong>1/2 cup chocolate syrup</strong>

<strong>1 can sweetened condensed milk</strong>

<strong>16 ounce container whipped topping</strong>

<strong>Small amount caramel syrup</strong>

Dissolve coffee in hot water. Mix butter with cookies crumbs. Put 2 1/2 cups of crumbs on bottom of pan. Reserve 1/2 cup for top. Combine cream cheese, coffee mixture, sweetened condensed milk and chocolate syrup. Beat well, and add whipped topping. Cover and freeze a few days before serving. Drizzle with caramel syrup before serving.