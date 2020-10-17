Circuit Judge profile: Bill Dickenson

Bill Dickenson

Age: 55

Occupation: Associate Judge 21st Judicial Circuit

Education:

Undergraduate degree in Psychology from Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind. Law degree from Indiana University, Bloomington, Ind..

Relevant Experience:

I have been working as an Associate Judge since 2018 where I hear traffic, criminal and civil cases. Before my appointment to the bench, I gained extensive courtroom and trial experience during my 27 years working as a Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney.

What makes you the best candidate:

I am the only candidate in the race who has judicial experience. I have demonstrated every day on the bench that I possess integrity, impartiality, legal ability, the appropriate temperament, strong court management skills, good health, and sensitivity to diversity and bias. Attorneys responding to an Illinois State Bar Association poll about me, overwhelmingly found that I possess those very qualities, and 100% found me to be qualified for the office of Circuit Judge. I have been rated as “recommended” by the ISBA poll.

I have worked in the Kankakee County Courthouse for 29 years, over 2 as an Associate Judge and 27 as a lawyer. During my time as a prosecutor, my vast experience served to provide invaluable insight into the skills necessary to be a good judge. My experience was recently recognized when I received the endorsement of all of the retired judges of the 21st Judicial Circuit.